Puig hold sales record and earns 531 million in 2024, 14 % more

The annual accounts of the first year of the Puig perfumery and cosmetic group in the stock market have not disappointed. The company won 531 million euros in 2024, 14.1 % more than the previous year, after achieving a sales record of 4,790 million euros, 11.3 % more.

The multinational, which began to quote in the Spanish stock market last May, has attributed the improvement of profits to factors such as the “strong growth of the sales figure, to operational leverage” and a “reevaluation of future obligations” related to the acquisitions of Charlotte Tilbury and Byredo, which compensated for the costs of the IP.

Puig has already detailed a month ago that the sales engine was the fragrance and fashion business, which contributed 3,538 million in revenues (+13.6%). Specifically, this business segment contributed 73 % of the income, thanks to the pull of brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, who first entered the list of the ten main fragrances, and also to the good evolution of brands such as Le Male or Good Girl of Carolina Herrera.

As for the makeup segment, it contributed 763 million in 2024, 1.3% less, while skin care generated 516.2 million euros, 19.8% more.

By regions, Puig entered 2,620 million in the EMEA zone (that is, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa), which represents 12.8% more than in 2023. In America it achieved sales of 1,715 million euros, 11.1% more, while in Asia-Pacific it added revenues of 455.1 million (+ 3.7%).

In a statement, Puig has stressed that, in terms of mergers and acquisitions, he will continue to maintain a “very selective approach.” In 2024 Puig acquired a majority participation in the Dr. Barbara Sturm company, he went on to control 100% of Byredo and was reinforced in the capital of Charlotte Tilbury until controlling 78.5% of that company.

Puig registered a gross exploitation benefit (EBITDA) adjusted 969 million euros, 12.3% more, and a cash flow of 634 million, while the net debt was cut at 442 million, to 1,068 million, which represents a ratio of net debt in relation to the Ebitda of 1.1 times.

First dividend of 212 million

Puig expects, in the medium term, a growth of net income “in a single high digit”, while in 2025 it is confident in growing in income between 6 % and 8 % in the segment of makeup and skin care. The company plans to obtain a result “superior to the premium beauty market” thanks to the attractiveness of its brands. He counts in his portfolio with teachers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Penhaligon’s, Dr. Barbara Sturm or Dries Van Notten, among others.

Puig, Cortefiel, Shein or Golden Goose: Textile companies throw themselves into the booth to gain liquidity after the inflation crisis

Regarding the dividend, Puig says that he maintains the intention of distributing 40% of the reported net benefit, and that his first dividend after the IPO will be 212 million euros in total and will be paid in charge of the exercise of 2024 once it is authorized by its General Board of Shareholders.