The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has stressed this Thursday that he will support the action of justice in the Azud case but he has indicated that none of those involved are currently active in the PSPV. “There is no person directly involved who is currently a member of the PSOE and, if someone did it wrong, the justice system will act and we will support the action of the justice system,” said the also leader of the PSPV. In any case, the spokesperson for the popular group in the Valencian Parliament, María José Catalá, has affirmed that “if Puig has nothing to hide, let him activate the investigation commission on the Azud case”.

Both have thus responded to the latest information on the declaration of the manager of the PSPV in 2007 and 2008, Francisco Martínez, in which he assures that the then head of Finance for the Valencian socialists, Pepe Cataluña, gave him orders so that some supplier invoices of electoral expenses were diverted to a construction company”. Then, another electoral regulation governed, Puig has indicated in reference to the fact that in those years the crime of illegal financing did not exist.

Puig explained that “there is nothing to prove that there has been any misuse of power or money and has insisted that the Botanical Government” have always taken the appropriate measures; some have been especially painful, and people who, at some point, could be indicted have been separated, beyond the presumption of innocence.”

Asked about alleged meetings between public officials and businessmen, the head of the Valencian Executive stated that “meeting with a businessman is not a symbol of corruption” but “rather the opposite. It is attending to what are the normal relations between the institution and the companies”.

For her part, the leader of the PP has urged Compromís and Unidas Podem to “stop being Puig’s comparsa and accomplices in blocking the commission’s implementation”, while Puig has assured that “the only person” with An institutional position that is “clearly indicated” in the case is the second vice president of the Cortes, Jorge Bellver, of the PP. In addition, the former vice mayor of the Valencia City Council, Alfonso Grau, and the brother-in-law of the former mayor Rita Barberá, the lawyer José María Corbín, are also charged.