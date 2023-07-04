The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE and acting president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, during the presentation of the book ‘An idea of ​​hope’, at the Jardí Botànic of the University of Valencia on Monday, July 3. Jorge Gil – Europa Press (Europa Press)

The socialist Ximo Puig, acting president of the Valencian Generalitat, spends his last days at the head of the Botánic government after eight years of management and a pandemic in between. He says goodbye to the Palau with the book An idea of ​​hope in which he reflects on what he has lived through two legislatures and lays the foundations for what will be a socialist project for the future. He does not avoid any subject, nor the next general elections on 23-J, where he believes there is a party, nor the treatment, in his opinion, so unfair received by Pedro Sánchez when his government’s policies “have great support” and a ” very positive balance”. “I am more stoner than ever,” he says.

In an act held this Monday in the auditorium of the Jardí Botànic de Valencia, organized by a civic platform that has supported him during the electoral campaign, the politician has defended the increase in the interprofessional minimum wage and the labor reform, and has pointed out that Sánchez “has defects but also virtues” such as giving Spain “a visibility in the world that it did not previously have.”

The also general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE has insisted that the Valencian Community “has done better with Sánchez than with Mariano Rajoy” both from the point of view of resources and investments, which have increased exponentially. His relationship with Sánchez has suffered “ups and downs”, according to the Valencian president, but “it has always been based on respect and loyalty, not on submission”.

For Puig, “if the debate in the campaign is managed to focus on talking about how Spain has evolved and what Spain we want, clearly there will be a renewal of the socialist government”, he pointed out, against the fact that “this immense noise from the anti-sanchismo”, an ideology that manifests itself and is emphasized based on going against a person. “I cannot understand it, it appeals to the politics of emotions. Emotion, but above all reason, otherwise, where are we going? If we deviate from reason and we are simply moved by rage and anger ”, she has stated. “If Pedro Sánchez has shown something, it is his resilience, and at this moment he is very eager, strong and that gives hope,” he added.

In a dialogue with journalists Ana Talens, Ana Matamales and Ana Garrido, Puig has described the book as “an urgent letter” to show what his government has been. “I commit myself to a deeper approximation later,” she assured an audience made up of collaborators, party colleagues and institutional officials.

The president thanked the presence at the book presentation of a representation of the victims of the subway accident on July 3, 2006 (which marks the 17th anniversary) that represent the “moral basis” of the Botànic and the “recovery of the ethical governance” that should be “consubstantial to any government, but that has not always been the case”, he added in reference to the treatment that the PP gave to the association of victims since his first gesture as president was to receive them at the headquarters of the Valencian government.

The leader has asked the new regional executive of the PP and Vox to “govern for all” because the electoral reality of 28-J shows only a 20,000 vote difference between the bloc of the right and that of the left. “The Council must always govern for everyone, but the result should not give rise to an amendment to all of what the Botànic has done in eight years. I hope that rationality prevails and that counterpoint positions are not followed, although there are issues in which there is not even a day of grace such as gender violence, homophobia or xenophobia ”, he defended.

Puig has recognized that the hardest days of his two terms were in the pandemic, when the Minister of Health informed him every day of the number of citizens admitted to the ICU or those who died. Among the issues pending to be resolved is the Valencian underfinancing: “We have not achieved it and it hurts me that we have not advanced sufficiently.” However, Puig is left with the strengthening of social dialogue, which he hopes will be preserved: “From the opposition they will have our support because they cannot take a step back,” he stressed.

Territorial senator and group president

Upon arrival at the event and questions from journalists, the acting president has slipped the possibility of becoming a territorial senator for the Valencian Community, given that he “always” has defended “the territorial issue” and considers that “now he can be the time to defend it from the Senate as well.” “I want to be useful wherever I can be. The territorial issue is an issue that, as you know, I have defended at all times, and now may be the time to defend it from the Senate as well”, he stated.

Puig would remain as president of the socialist group in the regional Parliament, not a síndic, and recalled the meeting this Wednesday of the party’s national executive, in which, according to what has been said, “all members of the group’s leadership will be decided and the different areas. The charges will be decided with the objective of being a government alternative: “For a country to function, it must have a good government and a good opposition and now what it is up to the PSPV is to make a good opposition and clarify what the alternative really is , and the alternative is the socialist party”.