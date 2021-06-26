The laborers of the Apulian countryside will not have to work in the hottest hours of the day: this is what the president of the Puglia Region has ordered, Michele Emiliano, in an ordinance that prohibits “work in conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun, from 12.30 to 16 with immediate effect and until 31 August 2021”.

The decision also came following the death, in the countryside near Brindisi, of a 27-year-old farm worker who had worked many hours in the sun. It was called Camara Fantamadi and was originally from Mali. Resident ad Eboli, stood in Puglia for three days just to be employed in the fields, where he worked for 6 euros per hour.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by who saw the boy collapse on the side of the road around 6 pm. The rescue intervention proved useless: the young man died after a few minutes, perhaps of a heart attack. A friend of his, quoted by Republic of Bari, he said that Camara was fine, and that at the end of the day she had asked for some water to throw on her hot head. In these hours it is being verified whether the illness was the consequence of fatigue and the strong heat in the area, where the temperatures had exceeded 40 degrees.

The ordinance issued today by Emiliano will be valid throughout the regional territory “in the areas or areas affected by the carrying out of work in the agricultural sector, limited only to the days in which the risk map indicated on the website www.worklimate.it/scelta-mappa/ sun-physical-activity-high / signals a high level of risk, ”it reads.