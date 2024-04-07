Vendola ad Affaritaliani.it: “It is serious, especially for the Democratic Party, not to understand what infection produced the legitimization of transformism and the recruitment of professionals of a consensus extorted in the mud of the exchange vote”





“The genesis of this crisis could be the plot of a novel, it has a lot to do with the fragility of the parties, with the emergence of territorial oligarchies, with the prevalence of a politics entirely concentrated on the maneuver of the day, on an exasperated tacticalism , on the internal competition within an alliance – the progressive one – which cannot be just an electoral cartel”. With these words Nichi Vendolapresident of the Italian Left and former president of the Puglia region, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the causes of the rift between the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement in Bari and in Puglia in general.

When asked whether Schlein is right when he talks about loyalty that must be respected or Conte when he says that the Democratic Party must close with caciques and capos, Vendola replies: “Both of them could be right. Even if I think that a more thoughtful and courageous, let's say less propagandistic, analysis is needed on the reasons for the permeability of politics to the most disturbing corruption phenomena. A serious clean-up is needed, placing the “moral question” of Enrico Berlinguer among the antiques was an unforgivable fault.”

At this point can the Pd – M5S split also be at a national level? “There is stadium-wide cheering throughout the establishment against the so-called “wide field”, they would immediately like to celebrate it as a graveyard: they do not forgive us, the Italian Left and the Greens, and Conte the citizen's income and pacifism. Let's say that we are allowed to be “progressive”, but with a liberal and uncritical Atlanticist rite. We instead have the duty to insist, to make our field richer in social protagonism and critical cultures, to build in the midst of (class) conflicts , gender, environmental) our alternative program”, replies the president of the Italian Left.

And finally, given that it is up to the Judiciary to shed full light, what do you think of the investigations that involved the Puglia PD? “I think two things: that the centre-left, in twenty years, changed Puglia and Bari, and that it was a truly beautiful spring of good politics. I think it was serious, especially for the Democratic Party, not to understand what infection was producing the legitimization of transformism and the recruitment of professionals of a consensus extorted in the mud of the exchange vote”, concludes Vendola.