Puglia, tourists drop due to too high prices. But entrepreneurs thunder: “Low-cost does not exist only in Albania”

After the trauma”bills”, now we also have to deal with the dear-holidays. Just when the prices of electricity and gas finally begin to fall after having heavily burdened the accounts of millions of families, Italians can not even enjoy the well-deserved rest in the summer months due to the prohibitive costs of Beach resorts.

To launch the appeal, concerned about the decline in tourists due to the high prices, it is Francesco Caizzipresident of the Apulia federal hotels. “The most important drop is recorded in seaside areas such as the Salento and part of Gargano, our main attractors”, explains Caizzi.

“There Puglia”, he continues, “it is seaside tourism. But instead of enhancing it, we snubbed it, favoring villages or other destinations, for example. For heaven’s sake, I’m not saying it’s wrong, but the hard core of the tourists who came to us was linked to beaches. Today, however, we are focusing on something else, trying to retain a new type of tourist (such as the bikers oi walkers) but there is a complete risk of discriminating against the seaside tourist”.

