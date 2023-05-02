The massacre of olive trees in Puglia has never stopped: Xylella has affected 40% of the territory

Continue there massacre of olive trees in Puglia. There Xylella has infected over 21 million plantswith more than 8 thousand square kilometers of infected territory equal to 40% of the region. It also worries the speed of diffusionwith the bacterium that is advanced 20 kilometers a year in the last decade. These are the results of the monitoring of the Coldiretti on the epidemic of the killer bacterium spread on the occasion of the day in defense of the olive trees at the peasant village of Bari.

The damage caused by Xylella does not concern only the availability of Made in Italy oilbut also extend to the‘environmentateconomy and al tourism with entire swathes of land reduced to spectral expanses of dead trees at an important time for the recovery of the national economy. Millions of dry olive trees, oil mills sold off in pieces in Greece, Morocco and Tunisia e 5 thousand jobs lost in the extra virgin olive oil supply chain: these are just some of the consequences of this dramatic trend which risks becoming irreversible if you don’t intervene with special tools.

The millions of destroyed plants now weigh on the national production of extra virgin olive oil: in Puglia, the heart of Italian olive growing, this year we arrive at one 40% cut of productions due to Xylella, together with climate change and drought. But three out of four olives in the province of Lecce were lost due to the bacterium alone, with the collapse of 75% of the production of olive oil.

