Puglia, Conte prepares for the revolution. Final farewell to the wide field

The scandal that engulfed the Municipality of Bari and the Region Puglia it's going to have consequences too policies not only judicial. The first step was taken by M5s announcing his intention not to participate in the primaries for the Apulian capital with the PD, but going alone with its own candidate. Now, however, Conte is ready to make a further, even more significant move. The leader of the Movement this week – we read in Repubblica – he will be back in Bari to announce the Revolution. In advise they sit three pentastellates, in the majority, including Di Bari who has the delegation for cultural policies. And then there is the Welfare councilor Barone.

Conte's move take a step back to his advisors – continues Repubblica – he would mark the end of the Emiliano modelwhich had pioneered the wide fieldholding together the Pd and the 5 Stars, it could be a matter of hours. The president of the movement will be in Bari this week, where he will hold a press conference to announce his revolution, one radical revision of the pact signed four years ago, in the aftermath of Michele Emiliano's victory in the regional elections, with the entry into the council of the five-star members, who had fiercely opposed to the governor during the election campaign.