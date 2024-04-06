THE let's do it of Puglia knock out Schlein and the Democratic Party. And with you? He slips away

The facts, or rather the let's do it in Puglia where in two municipalities it was discovered that the Democratic Party was buying votes and again the scandal on migrant cooperatives which affects the wife and mother-in-law of MP Aboubakar Soumahoro, they give an additional blow to the moral superiority of the left, especially to the former PCI and, above all, they bring to the short irons Conte and Schlein blowing up the “wide field” against Meloni. These are not secondary issues arising from local and national squabbles and resentments. These are political questions that once again dismantle the myth of the “moral” superiority of the left and the inconsistency of the alliance between PD and 5 Star, the result of electoral and power needs and not of a common and realistic political project.

The facts are known. Soumahoro's wife and mother-in-law are under house arrest after accusations of illicit activities ranging from public procurement fraud to fraudulent asset bankruptcy and self-laundering. In addition to house arrest, a seizure of almost two million euros was carried out, money intended for reception facilities for migrants and used for private “needs”. The other bad story is linked to an investigation by the Bari prosecutor's office which led to the resignation of the transport councilor of the Puglia Region, Anita Maurodinoia of the Democratic Party, accused of vote-swapping, under house arrest together with her husband Sandro Cataldo of the political movement “South in the Centre” and Antonio Donatelli, mayor of the municipality of Triggiano in the Bari area.

Here is the accusation of vote buying, in the regional elections of Puglia in 2020, in the municipal elections of Grumo Appula (Bari) also in 2020 and in the municipal elections of Triggiano in 2021. According to the Bari prosecutor's office, the votes would have been bought at 50 euros each, in addition to the promises of jobs and other rewards. This, while there are two other judicial investigations in Bari concerning the activities of mafia clans in the city, with the arrest of around a hundred people already accused of mafia association, vote-swapping and also of having favored the activities of criminal groups. Another investigation into mafia infiltration in Amtab, a transport company controlled by the municipality, already placed under judicial administration. What to say? That the tom-tom of the Democratic Party and certain leftists on the “moral question” still clashes with a different reality, always judging others for political ends. The parable of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount is back in the news: “Seeing the speck in another's eye and not seeing the beam in your own”. Justice has its work cut out for it. We will see. In the meantime, the political fact remains, or rather the misdeed, to be punished on a legal level, with negative repercussions, primarily for the Democratic Party, on an electoral and political level, beyond local borders.

Conte and the 5 Stars, hypocritically, try to wash their hands of it (skipping the primaries but remaining in Michele Emiliano's regional council) pretending not to be interested in these “Apulian issues” and leaving the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein alone who tries to defend herself: “We don't accept dirty votes. The Triggiano affair is very serious.” It is, as they say, a “dutiful” act, the minimum wage: a clawing at straws, not going to the center of the issue, which is not only personal to those involved but is political and concerns the Democratic Party first and foremost. Vote swapping, corruption and malfeasance are not exceptions. The so-called broad field, already in great difficulty due to a lack of political line and strategy, suffers a new, very hard blow. Elly Schlein and his Democratic Party towards De profundis?