The real leap in quality is still to come, in Puglia we remain champions in the ability to ‘attract’ – thanks to the immense historical-artistic and landscape heritage left to us, or to the television dramas and cinematographic works that have relaunched the destination – but one is still quite amateurish in being able to ‘hold’ tourists and visitors in constant flux. And one is even less interested – one would say – to convince them or make them stay longer. Luckily it is the region itself that is long and varied, so in Puglia – everywhere – it’s nice to go back and consequently the opportunities to visit multiply.

Being an increasingly popular summer destination, on top of the wishes of travelers of all sorts and at the center of attention of prestigious international newspapers, well! certainly some reaction provokes it, and it is understandable the barrage of competition that tries to restore grist to its mill, trying to discredit all the emerging antagonists in every way. But the debate these days on ‘expensive prices’ is widespread in Pugliaturns the spotlight on malpractice – atavistic and slothful, hard to die – of ‘little, cursed and immediately’which translated into modern language gives the ‘Carpe Diem’ the most pragmatic cut of the ‘much (or as much as possible), cursed and immediately‘.

PFor this, the problem is not the excessive cost of a Salento frisella or of the combined umbrella-bed in the seaside resorts, if in the viewfinder of the evaluation there are the destinations – for example – of the so-called Luxury District (Borgo Egnazia, the most exclusive farms or the accommodation centers of the Valle d’Itria), as well as the unjustified finding of the same tariff content in areas with a completely different context: both in terms of services and tourist offer.

What emerges, in these cases, is that typical meridian provincialism that should be educated to a more aware and more responsible growth. It is as if the wind in the sails of the Puglia destination authorizes everyone to feel Borgo Egnatia or Masseria San Domenico. In practice, the syndrome of coachman fly. Regardless of the fact that it is not enough – even if it is appreciable and preparatory to the growth process – a section of “The Possible Book” to make Vieste another Polignano a Mare or a concert by the sea to make Gallipoli a new Woodstock.

A coffee for 4 or 5 €, if you are not at the Florian or the Harris Bar in Venice, however much sugar you put in it, it becomes ‘hemlock’ upon presentation of the receipt. As well as the ice cream cone: which everywhere records price increases from 40 to 70%, compared to just a year ago. And it’s not a matter of target or customer selection: things that are built by transforming and qualifying – together with one’s offer – the contexts in which one operates, and not just by increasing the rates on the menus or the prices on display.

Marina Lalli, national president of Federturismo Confindustria, defends the choices in this regard of many tour operators and merchants: “As long as you manage to stay on the market and there are customers willing to pay more, you can’t go wrong: the important thing is to offer a service that is up to par”. And also on the progress of the season he places the accent on “Analysis and final statistics, which must be carried out for the whole regional territory and for the whole year”.

“It should be kept in mind – underlines Marina Lalli – that our region has learned to offer itself throughout the year and I am convinced that when we have the analysis compared to the 365 days the result will be good overall. What is happening is that perhaps we are experiencing a less brilliant summer than usual. The weather factor was crucial: May and June were bad and often in those weeks we live above all on compatriots and the Apulians themselves who travel for short stays at the weekend and who, therefore, have given up on the basis of the forecasts. It is different for foreigners who book well in advance for seven – ten days and don’t give up due to the weather conditions. In July, paradoxically, there was the opposite effect: many didn’t move because it was too hot”.

The regional councilor, Gianfranco Lopane, defends Puglia’s tourist performance with pride and passion: “The news of these days about an “emerald” Puglia that makes tourists flee are the result of a sensation of the moment, which cannot be matched by the numbers, because the Apulian tourist industry does not register any decline!”

“In the first half of 2023 – underlines Lopane – Puglia records a 10% growth in arrivals compared to last year. The presence of foreign tourists is growing (about 60% in May) which is also reflected in the expansion of the tourist season. From the first estimates, still partial, arrivals and presences in July are confirmed in line with those of last year. Furthermore, one million and 320 thousand passengers were registered in the Apulian airportsa figure higher than the million and 227 thousand of July 2022 “.

“The gratifying results, however – concludes Councilor Lopane – do not prevent us from being convinced that Puglia must be accompanied, rather, in a reasoning on the quality-price ratio and on the offer qualification paths which is still broad, diversified, but above all within everyone’s reach. We are at work because we know we can still improve a lot, both in tourist organization and in services, but let’s not forget that Puglia is the most beautiful region in the world”.

A way like any other to reiterate the need to overcome the temptation “of the egg today”to devote himself to “hen care” and work with constancy and perseverance, looking and thinking about our future and that of the following generations. We deserve it ourselves and Puglia deserves it!

([email protected])

Subscribe to the newsletter

