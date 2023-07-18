Sacra Corona Unita, attempted murder, drugs and other crimes: anti-mafia maxi operation in Puglia

Operation at dawn against the mafia in Puglia: from the early hours of this morning, July 18, in various municipalities in the province of Brindisi and in the capitals of Lecce, Taranto, Foggia and Trani a vast operation is underway conducted by the carabinieri of the San Vito Dei Normanni company which sees 22 people arrested.

The military are performing various pre-trial detention measures against numerous persons under investigation, for various reasons, for mafia-type association, association aimed at drug trafficking, attempted murder, illegal possession and carrying of firearms and war weapons, private violence, personal injury, extortion, receiving stolen goods, damage followed by fire and self-launderingall aggravated by the mafia method, production, cultivation, dealing and detention for the purpose of dealing of narcotic substances and violation of the obligations relating to special surveillance of public safety.

