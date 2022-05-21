Puglia, Pirelli invests in Bari and opens a center for the development of digital solutions

Pirelli invests in Puglia and the digital skills of its young people, opening a new center for the development of software and digital solutions in Bari. The project stems from a constructive meeting between public and private and provides 50 new hires by 2025 among recent graduates and managers specialized in software development, in particular in computer science, software engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and smart manufacturing.

The new professional figures will join the approximately 160 people who now work in the team Digital Pirelli in Italy, with the aim of a greater internalization of digital skills on the most strategic and differentiating areas of the corporate strategy.

Pirelli’s new “Digital Solutions Center” was presented in Bari in a meeting that recorded the participation of the President of the Puglia Region, Michele Emilianothe Executive Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Proveraand the Councilor for Economic Development of the Puglia Region, Alessandro Delli Noci. The presentation was attended by Pirelli’s Chief Digital Officer, Pier Paolo Tammaand the representatives of universities of Bari, with which Pirelli is activating collaboration programs as part of the new project.

