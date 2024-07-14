Puglia, pact between Emiliano and Conte: the Five Stars return to the council

A dramatic turn of events in the Puglia Region, with the surprise return of the 5 Star Movement to the majority of the “Emiliano government”. After the decision of last April 11, to “give a strong jolt” (as Giuseppe Conte said), the grillini are ready to take their place in the council again.



As reported by La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, this is the third move in the puzzle that will lead to moving the Health delegation to Raffaele Piemontese, and – consequently – the Public Works delegation (now in the hands of the vice president) in Donato Pentassuglia’s portfolio. The last free seat in the regional executive will return to the grillini, and will be occupied by the councilor from Foggia Rose Baron who will resume dealing with Welfare.

Emiliano has already called the council meeting for tomorrow at 4 pm, where the first item is the appointment of the department directors. (the heads of the technical structures) already postponed three times and the subject of great reflections and as many recriminations. For this reason the president has asked all the assessors to participate in the meeting in person: he should illustrate the choices and provide some indications. On the same occasion, the news regarding the council and perhaps also the decisions on the general directors of the ASL could also be made official. It is clear that the return of the Five Stars is the result of the excellent personal relationship between Emiliano and Conte: on the final day of the election campaign for the runoffs, the governor snubbed the appointments in Bari and Lecce to rush to Foggia to support the former prime minister’s candidates. And this is also the key step to resolve the internal tensions within the grillino council group, from which the governor had received the request to restore everything as it was before April 11: the other councilor Grazia Di Bari had the delegation for culture, an invention of Emiliano that does not exist in the statute of the Region.