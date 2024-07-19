Anti-drug blitz in Trani, Puglia: 47 people investigated with 31 arrests in prison, 8 under house arrest and 8 with a ban on residence

It was named “Oltremare”anti-drug operation carried out by the Carabinieri of the Bari provincial command, which led to the arrest of 47 people accused, to varying degrees, of transfer, offer in sale, distribution and marketing of narcotic substances of the type cocaine, hashish and marijuanawhich they supplied themselves with, by sea, directly from Spain. Of the suspects, residents in Trani, Bisceglie and surrounding centers, 31 they ended up in prison, 8 to the house arrest And 8 with prohibition of residence in their own municipality. The operation “Overseas” it has begun around 2am this morningWednesday 17 July, with well 250 Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Barletta-Andria-Trani in actionThe investigations were conducted by the Carabinieri of Trani and, once the operation was concluded, it was always the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trani that issued the‘order implementing precautionary measure against the 47 defendants, issued by the investigating judge of the Court. The measures were carried out in Trani, Bisceglie, Ruvo, Corato and Barletta.

When the investigations began and the methods used by the drug dealers

The investigationconducted from May 2022 to June 2023it started when the soldiers seized a large quantity of marijuana from Spain. From here, it was discovered that this traffic hid a flourishing business of wholesale And retail of narcotic substances (to which are also added hashish and cocaine) which interested several people residents in the hinterland of the province of Barletta-Andria-Tranito which a large number of buyers turned. In particular, the management of cocaine dealing took place mainly in the area of Via Andria, Largo Francia, in Traniconsidering the main drug dealing square in the citythe nerve center of retail sales.

The defendants would have been tasked with also supply the drug dealing areas of the neighbouring municipalitiesthat is Barletta, Bisceglie and Corato. The requests It seems they reached the dealers at their meeting point in Via Andria, where there was always someone ready to satisfy the needs of the buyers. For example, they answered questions on the phone such as: “Can you bring me two sandwiches?” or “I absolutely need three coffees“. Information was also provided on the place and manner of meeting with the drug dealer: “You can come from under the little bridge“. The exchangesInstead, took place near the drug dealers’ homesin the drug dealing squares or in pre-established placesalmost always in peripheral areas of the city, to avoid possible checks by the police.

All the “material” seized by the police

During the activities they were 11 people arrested red-handedreported at liberty 5 more for possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing, arrests were carried out 29 reports for administrative offences to buyers. They have been seized 41.750 eurosconsidered to be the proceeds of the illegal activity, and 4 packages of narcotics of the weight of 9 kilos of cocaine, hashish and marijuanaVarious materials for cutting and packaging the substance, telephone cards and phones used in the commission of the crimes were found.