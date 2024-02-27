Puglia submerged in non-EU products, boom in imports

The amount of foreign food that comes in Puglia it is unprecedented. According to what Coldiretti reports, in fact, the region is the main recipient in southern Italy of imports of agricultural products And agri-food from countries outside the European Union, with an increase of 66% in 2023.

In 2023, according to provisional data from ISTAT, imports into Puglia from Countries outside the EU they reached almost 3 billion kilograms of agricultural products, compared to 1.7 billion in 2022. Coldiretti Puglia denounced this unfair competition for local agri-food production and farmers' incomes.

Coldiretti asks for a return to investments in sovereignty and European food security, with an increase in funds for the Common Agricultural Policy. There pandemic and the global trade tensions highlighted the vulnerability of the European Union, while i climate changes have further complicated the picture, making adequate investments in active and passive protection necessary.

Almost 20% of foods imported into Italy do not comply with the regulations health regulations, on the environment or on workers rights of the country. This often happens thanks to benefits and preferential agreements from the European Union. Coldiretti has identified numerous products, including bananas from Brazil, Burmese rice, Turkish hazelnuts, Mexican beans, Chinese tomatoes, Argentine strawberries and Thai shrimp, obtained with the use of child laboraccording to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Furthermore, 80% of food alarms in Italy concern products imported from abroad. Turkey is the main culprit, causing 13% of the food alarms in Europe.

Coldiretti underlines the importance of imports from third countries respecting the same standards social, healthcare And environmental of Italian and European productions. It is essential that the EU ensures reciprocity in trade relations to avoid the entry of products that use unauthorized pesticides and which contribute to deforestation and pollution, putting European agricultural businesses at risk.

Also, the deal Mercosurwhich involves Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, represents a threat, given the lack of compliance with sustainability standards by many South American countries, as highlighted by the US Department of Labor regarding the environment, food safety and exploitation of child labor.