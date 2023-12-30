Puglia, fined on the street while jogging and running a red light: the case becomes national

A story that comes from Puglia, from the city of Lecce, is causing a lot of discussion. A woman, a lawyer by profession, was on the street doing some physical activity. A morning jog before starting the day, early. She was not alone, but in the company of at least four other people, she tells the protagonist of the curious story, “all men“.

Kitty, this is the name of the sportswoman, arrives at a traffic light showing red, and where there was no car nearby at the time. The woman then decides to cross, and with her the whole group of early runners. And here the unexpected happens: Kitty is stopped by two policewomen.

The reason? She could not have crossed at the red light, but had to wait for the colored signal to turn green. The story was told by the protagonist herself on her Facebook profile: Kitty, writer, matrimonial lawyer and journalist, as can be read in her social media bio, returns home and shares this bad experience with her friends. The fine is not very high, but the point is another, or rather, more than one. First of all, the lawyer writes, the two policewomen fined only her, leaving the other four male runners free to continue their training undisturbed. “Fine, just me, of course“, argues the woman. The amount of the fine? 29.40 euros“to replenish the empty coffers”.

Before raising the statement, however, half an hour passed, Kitty continues. “Because the police couldn't even find the reference standard and the quantum.” They were therefore dutiful policemen, but not very well prepared on the rules they expected to be respected. The affair annoyed the runner, who at the end let herself go into a small outburst against the Municipality of Lecce.

“A municipality that loves its citizens, and protects cars from the impact force of its pedestrians”: a comment, as you can well imagine, more than ironic. “Large dogs without muzzles, two-person scooters, wrong-way bikes and semi-trucks roaming around pavements. All infractions that go unnoticed. I present to you the Municipality of Lecce“, continues Kitty. That she concludes her unpleasant tale by announcing that she will pay the fine, “to avoid any close encounter but you are and will remain enemies of the citizens“.

The case from Puglia has reached all of Italy, reported in recent hours by the main national newspapers, who are questioning the issue: is it right to fine a runner in this circumstance

