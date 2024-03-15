Puglia, Emiliano's maxi funding for the LGBT festival becomes a coincidence

Puglia, the rainbow festival and the funding of the Region. The Right rises up

Michele Emiliano ends up in the storm for an initiative financed by the Region Pugliaa contribution beyond €100 thousand for the organization of a LGBTQ+ party. According to what Libero reports, the money for the rainbow festival in question would go directly to the president of the regional Democratic Party, as coordinator of the festival. Who is also Emiliano's personal advisor for the implementation of the program. According to what Libero reports, he is the former parliamentarian of Rifondazione Comunista Titti DeSimone. Already paid with €65 thousand a year by the people of Pugliato be part of the directly appointed staff of the president Emiliano.

The political reactions to this initiative were immediate. THE regional councilors of Fratelli d'Italia rise up: “And so at the expense of the people of Puglia – reports Libero – we not only have the allowance that Titti De Simone receives, but also another €115 thousand for the Lgbtq+ festival”. The festival targeted is called “Sherocco“, and is organized by the “Fuori Luogo” association which has its registered office in Ostuni. The operation, despite being perfectly legal, arouses controversy Right for the type of choices made by the Emiliano Council. But on the left they are surprised by these reactions. “It's about one of the most prestigious festivals internationally. I don't understand – replies De Simone – the case they want to create”.