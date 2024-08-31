The Square 2024, Michele Emiliano’s speech

Michele Emiliano to The Square denies the hypotheses of a third mandate in Puglia and launches his colleague and former mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro. “I hope I don’t have to do it for the third term” and “If Antonio, who is 55 years old, doesn’t do it now as the President of the Region, when should he do it?”.



The president of Puglia at the kermesse of affaritaliani.it does the point on local and national politics: “In Puglia everything is calm, we have a lot of problems to solve, some for which we need a more intense relationship with the government, with any government. Each region has the money it had last year, this system no longer works, we need to move on to the Lep, the minimum levels of performance, we are talking about it again only to sugarcoat the autonomy pill”.

Emiliano excludes “that the political forces of the North allow money to reach the South”. Then claims: “Puglia is first in Italy for spending European funds” and relations with Fitto have “never been bloody”, now perhaps “he has softened with the prospect of going to Brussels”.

The health system, in particular the one in Puglia, for the Democratic president “has grown from second to last to tenth place”. In Lombardy “they give greater priority to those who book from the South compared to Lombards. In order to steal patients from other regions they postpone patients from their own region”.

On the G7 that just passed, Emiliano speaks of “a great opportunity for Puglia”. And he tells an anecdote: “The evening of the Bocelli concert, when Prime Minister Meloni invited me to dinner, I was sitting next to Blinken (US Secretary of State), all the greats of the earth made sure to make me understand that they were enthusiastic about what they were experiencing. Italy is all beautiful, what makes the difference is the way you welcome”.

On the future Emiliano reflects and makes himself available to the party: “I don’t know what I’ll do. It seems to me that three terms are a bit too much… Repubblica has always had the profile of trying to create discord between me and Antonio (Decaro, ed.). This thing does not exist. We have created a beautiful ruling class and I hope that these young people, even if they are no longer young… If Antonio, who is 55 years old, does not make himself president of the Region now, when should he do it? I am ready to do everything necessary to continue this revolution”.

“Me stepping back and Decaro forward? I am not authorized to say that. I hope I do not have to do it by force in the third term. Return to the judiciary? I could because the new law does not apply to me, but I would be embarrassed, better not. I can continue to work for Puglia”.

On the Wide field the governor of Puglia proposes the “Emilian method”: “You are all welcome but you have to follow me”, “I also say this to the 5 Star Movement who are doing a terrible job internally, the broad field must create an alternative to the right”.

And to Chigi Palace Who would go? Schelin or Conte? Right? The Square Five Star Movement member Stefano Patuanelli has opened up to the possibility of Schlein as Prime Minister.

“I am available,” Emiliano joked. “Schlein is a natural candidate,” the governor explained. “She did a masterpiece when she was elected, winning the primaries as an outsider, ceasing internal hostilities within the party, helped by Bonaccini, and after which she is positioning the party as the point of reference for those who want an alternative to the Meloni government. She is also starting to convince the moderates of the center-right. It is clear that Forza Italia is working on a new connection with moderate Catholicism,” referring to the issue of migrants and Italian citizenship. For Emiliano, “Tajani is a good man and is thinking deeply” and “Elly (Schlein ed.) is the most advanced point of a world that is changing”.