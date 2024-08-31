“I don’t know what I’ll do. It seems to me that three terms are a bit too much… Repubblica has always had the profile of trying to create discord between me and Antonio (Decaro, ed.). This thing does not exist. We have created a beautiful ruling class and I hope that these young people, even if they are no longer young”, come forward. He said it Michele Emiliano, President of the Puglia Regionduring the affaritaliani.it event ‘La Piazza’, underway in Ceglie Messapica.

“If Antonio (Decaro) doesn’t do it now, the President of the Region, when should he do it? I am ready to do whatever it takes to continue this revolution,” Emiliano added.

“If I were authorized to say it I would have already said it, ‘I’m stepping aside, Decaro goes ahead’. I hope I don’t have to do it for the third term, if you know what I mean…”, continued the Democratic representative. “The center-left is not a single man in command… I have no desire to repeat experiences already had, I believe I can do many other things. I would be embarrassed to return to the third role. I will certainly continue to work for Puglia”, Emiliano underlined.