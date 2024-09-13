Puglia, the case of the contract won by the governor’s brothers. The official who gave the green light speaks

The case does not go out Emilianrelating to the victory of the tender to change the furnishings of the Regional Council by the brothers’ firm of the governor of the region Apulia. An affair that has embarrassed Emiliano himself. It is now coming out into the open official who signed the resolution. It says “sorry“, or rather “heartbroken” for having created “a media bubble” without wanting to and takes full responsibility for the incident. Rosamaria Falcon – reports Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno – is the official of the section “administration and accounting” of the Regional Council of Puglia which gave the go-ahead to Emiliano’s brothers.

Last August 28thin the last bit of summer, it was arranged – continues Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno – the payment of approximately 41 thousand euros in favor of Emiliano Srl, a company owned by the brothers of the President of the Region, “for the assignment of the furniture supply service” for the preparation of the spaces of the Council headquarters. In an outburst with people close to her, Falcone does not give herself peace: “I was the one who did the investigation of the market and the request for a quote. After all, that company is leader in the sector. But I didn’t know that company belonged to the governor’s brothers… I’m not even from Puglia“. The official, originally from Calabria, tells her confidants that she committed “a naivety” but considers herself “calm and serene”, aware of having acted according to the rules: “I have never met Emiliano and I don’t even know the members of the Regional Council.”