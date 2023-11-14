If you find yourself traveling on the roads of Puglia pay attention to the obligation of snow chains on board the car or alternatively winter tires: is expected in period ranging from November 15th to April 15th of each year on some sections of the state roads from the Puglia most exposed to the risk of snowfall or ice formation, in the provinces of Bari, Barletta, Toasts, Foggia, Lecce And Taranto.

Everything about winter and 4 season tyres

Snow chains required in Puglia (or winter tyres)

Here are the state and provincial roads of Puglia where chains or winter tires are mandatory alternatively.

state road 100 ‘Di Gioia del Colle’ from km 12,700 to km 66,600 from Capurso to Palagiano

from km 12,700 to km 66,600 from Capurso to Palagiano SS 17 ‘Of the Abruzzo Apennines and Appulo Sannitico’ from km 273.379 to km 284.000 Celenza Valfortore,

from km 273.379 to km 284.000 Celenza Valfortore, SS 170 Dir./A ‘Di Castel del Monte’ from km 0.000 to km 15.070 from Andria

from km 0.000 to km 15.070 from Andria SS 172 ‘Dei Trulli’ from km 1.012 to km 60.400 from Casamassima to Crispiano

from km 1.012 to km 60.400 from Casamassima to Crispiano SS 172 Dir ‘Dei Trulli’ from km 0.000 to km 12.000 from Locorotondo to Fasano

from km 0.000 to km 12.000 from Locorotondo to Fasano SS 17 Volturara variant from km 0.000 to km 14.250,

from km 0.000 to km 14.250, SS 272 ‘of S. Giovanni Rotondo from km 11.100 to km 21.860 from Incrocio SP28 Pedegarganica to San Marco in Lamis

from km 11.100 to km 21.860 from Incrocio SP28 Pedegarganica to San Marco in Lamis SS 272 ‘Di San Giovanni Rotondo from km 33.350 to km 56.600 and from 24.450 to 29.750 from San Giovanni Rotondo to Monte Sant’Angelo

from km 33.350 to km 56.600 and from 24.450 to 29.750 from San Giovanni Rotondo to Monte Sant’Angelo SS 369 ‘Appulo Fortorina’ from km 0.000 to km 7.200 from Innesto SS 17 to the border with the Campania region

from km 0.000 to km 7.200 from Innesto SS 17 to the border with the Campania region SS 655 ‘Bradanica’ from km 31,000 to km 40, 865 from the SP95 junction, A16 Candela toll booth, to the border with the Basilicata region

from km 31,000 to km 40, 865 from the SP95 junction, A16 Candela toll booth, to the border with the Basilicata region SS 693 ‘Of the lakes of Lesina and Varano’ from km 42.350 to km 60.400 from Carpino to Vico del Gargano

from km 42.350 to km 60.400 from Carpino to Vico del Gargano SS 7 ‘Via Appia’ from km 591.741 to km 627.250 from the regional border to Massafra

from km 591.741 to km 627.250 from the regional border to Massafra SS 750 ‘Della Foresta Umbra’ from km 0.000 to km 6.350, the SS 89 ‘Garganica’ from km 76.040 to km 15.300

from km 0.000 to km 6.350, the from km 76.040 to km 15.300 SS 89 ‘Dir/B Garganica’ from km 0.000 to km 11.832

from km 0.000 to km 11.832 SS 90 ‘Delle Puglie’ from km 48.320 to km 67.200

from km 48.320 to km 67.200 SS 93 ‘Appulo Lucana’ from km 16,000 to km 20,750 from Barletta to the A14 Canosa toll booth

from km 16,000 to km 20,750 from Barletta to the A14 Canosa toll booth SS96 ‘Barese’ from km 55.790 to km 113.000 from Gravina to Palo del Colle

from km 55.790 to km 113.000 from Gravina to Palo del Colle SS 99 ‘Di Matera’ from km 1,900 to km 10,420 from Altamura to the regional border.

Even in Puglia when there is snow you must respect the obligation of snow chains and winter tires on the scheduled dates

ANAS Puglia snow emergency

How to find out about traffic conditions in case of snow? It is possible to know road conditions in real time from all smartphones and tablets, thanks toAnas’ “VAI” application, available for free in the “App store” and “Play store”.

For information on traffic conditions in Puglia in the event of bad weather and weather warnings, it is recommended to call customer service “Pronto Anas”, reachable by calling the toll-free number 800.841.148

👉 Obligatory chains and winter tires on provincial, state and motorway roads in Italy

Read also:

👉 How to read the tire label

👉 Speed ​​code and tire load

👉 CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE MEASURES

👉 Correct tire pressure, how to check

👉 Flat tire, when, where and how to repair it

👉 Alternative wheel approval in the workshop

👉 Car snow socks. What are they, what are they for?

👉 Tips for the car in winter

👉 HOW TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW

👉 EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES

👉 Find out what they say aboutwinter tires mandatory on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK