Brindisi, the protest against Edison and the natural gas deposit

The people of Toasts he is ready to do anything to say “No” to Edison who wants to build a natural gas deposit near the port. The invitation is to take to the streets everyone next Saturday at 6.30pm and flow into the Costa Morena area to form a human chain of protest. More and more people have decided to join this initiative: “The city defends the port” is the slogan launched by the authorities, but not by the new mayor. Giuseppe Marchionna of FdI chose not to proceed through legal proceedings, although it considered Edison’s choice to be a “lack of respect for the city“, he told the local press. “It is simply a matter of understanding which model of future development we want to carry forward, that is, whether to continue pursuing the choices that have seen Brindisi, since the 1960s, sacrificed on the altar of national energy interests“.

Whoever will be there is the Cobas union that will join at the event called by Brindisi environmental associations against the construction of Edison’s LNG depot in the port of Brindisi. “Already since non-suspicious times – we read in a note signed by Roberto April and Cosimo Fortyrepresenting the union and reported by the Brindisi report – Cobas has constantly monitored the issue of coastal LNG depot that Edison would like to build in the port of Toasts and it has always had, in a clear and clear way, the position of opposition to a plant that is dangerous for the safety and health of the citizens of Brindisi”.

