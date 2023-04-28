Road accident in the Taranto area: more and more victims on the road

The trail of blood on Italian roads does not stop. The budget of road deaths in the last few days it is bad and mainly involves the Puglia. After the tragic accident of April 26 in Bitonto, tonight in fact, on the stretch of provincial road 580 which connects Ginosa and Ginosa Marinain the province of Taranto, have two men and a woman lost their lives due to a head-on collision between a Fiat Punto and a Fiat Grande Punto.

One was traveling on board the first car Romanian married couple aged 30 and 25 who lived in the area, while they were in the other car involved in the dramatic accident Alessandro Calabrese, a young 27-year-old who died during transport to the hospital and another boy, currently hospitalized in the Castellaneta hospital. Fortunately, his condition would not be worrying. I rushed to the scene carabinieri of the command of Taranto and the fire brigade of Castellaneta, who intervened to cut the sheet metal of the cars and extract the bodies of the victims for whom the collision was fatal.

