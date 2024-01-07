The Puglia Region continues its virtuous path in the name of sustainability. The new 45 million euro tender aimed at Municipalities has recently been published to finance the purchase of new zero-emission electric vehicles to replace Euro 2 and Euro 3 buses or those with a seniority equal to or greater than 15 years.

“Our commitment continues to modernize the fleet of vehicles intended for local public transport – comments the Regional Councilor for Transport, Anita Maurodinoia – so as to have increasingly new, safe and well-functioning buses, but above all with low environmental impact power supplies, so it is true that we have now decided to use only electric vehicles for urban transport”.