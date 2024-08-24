Shot: Pugacheva’s grandson Baysarov received five fines for violating traffic rules in Moscow

The grandson of Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, Deni Baysarov, has received five fines for traffic violations since the beginning of the year, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

“The 26-year-old son of Kristina Orbakaite (…) was spotted in Moscow in mid-July: Deni Baysarov was driving his Mercedes-Benz GLE along Marshal Zhukov Avenue, where he exceeded the speed limit,” the publication says. It is noted that Baysarov paid all the fines he received.

According to Shot, the artist’s grandson prefers to hide the details of his personal life and is not very active on social media. In September 2022, information spread that he had left for Europe, but in October, Baysarov shared a video of his walk around Moscow, after which he practically disappeared from the media. In the summer of 2023, he was spotted on vacation in Italy with his mother.

Earlier, Alla Pugacheva responded to rumors about her return to Russia. The singer posted a video on social media in which producer Leonid Dzyunik discusses the artist’s return to her homeland.