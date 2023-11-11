Pugacheva said that she would try to live until the victory of light over darkness

Singer Alla Pugacheva declared her desire to live to see “the victory of light over darkness, the victory of good over evil.” She wrote about this on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

In her post, the artist responded to those who comment on her wealth. “Yes, I worked hard, I earned it, unlike those who skipped and drank away their finest hour and claim without evidence that Alla Pugacheva cut off their oxygen. How convenient, isn’t it?” – she wrote.

At the same time, Pugacheva emphasized that happiness does not come from money, but the main wealth is freedom, which she cherishes.

In conclusion, the artist stated that they would hear about her again. “Whether you like it or not, life shows that I am still in your hearts,” the singer concluded.

The publication in which Pugacheva addressed critics appeared on her social networks on November 11. In the post, the singer explained that her words about slaves and serfs were addressed to envious people and haters who are trying to alienate her from her fans. At the same time, the artist expressed confidence that millions of fans will not betray her.

On November 2, Alla Pugacheva returned to Moscow. During her stay in Russia, she visited her home in the Moscow region and recorded several songs.