For Evgeny Pisarev, agreeing to participate in the musical “Chess” was akin to Ostap Bender’s decision to hold an international tournament in New Vasyuki. In such a difficult period, he believes, it would be more logical to do something less expensive and insane. But he is not afraid of Broadway’s reaction to the production of the masterpiece by Tim Rice, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. The director spoke about this on the eve of the premiere of the musical on the stage of MDM, which is scheduled for October 22.

– Now is a pandemic time. Taking on large-scale, expensive projects is a big risk. Why did you decide to stage this musical?

– Nine years ago, producer Dmitry Bogachev, who made high-profile projects Mamma Mia, The Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast, invited me to work on the musical The Sound of Music. Many years passed, I was waiting for some more offer from him. But when he spoke about the idea to stage the legendary musical Chess for the first time in Russia, it came as a complete surprise to me. Not my stuff at all. I am perceived as a comedic, spiritually uplifting director. In my theater I can work in different ways, but in others they call me specifically to create a holiday performance. The atmosphere of the musical “Chess” is far from that. Therefore, at first I was even a little scared. Accepting this challenge is how to start a chess game without knowing the rules.

– In the center of the plot is a match between American and Soviet chess players, which takes place during the Cold War. Do you know how to play chess?

– I know how the pieces move, but once my 12-year-old nephew beat me in four moves. Then I realized that chess was not mine. Well, it’s time to learn! My agreement to participate in this project is akin to Ostap Bender’s decision to hold an international chess tournament in New Vasyuki.

This is a challenge not only for me, but also for the producer. In such a difficult period, it would be more logical to do something less expensive and less insane. For our populous story, 200 costumes need to be sewn. More than 30 people and even a large orchestra will simultaneously be on the stage – the music of Bjorn Ulveus and Benny Andersson cannot be played otherwise.

Rehearsal of the musical “Chess” at the MDM Theater, October 8, 2020 Photo: TASS / Artem Geodakyan

– When mass events are banned, when they decide whether theaters can continue to work, do you still hope that everything will be as before?

– Yes, and this is a big risk. Moreover, the Ministry of Culture advises us to play light entertaining comedies, and we suddenly decided to make a serious dramatic story of the rivalry for the world chess crown between Soviet and American grandmasters. But you never know where you will win and where you will lose. I decided on this adventure, because for me “Chess” is an attempt not to go with the flow, but to do something new, unexpected.

– Dmitry Bogachev, working on productions, usually immerses himself deeply in the material. If the plot is set in Austria, he takes a team of artists to a castle in the Alps.

“It was so when we put on The Sound of Music. They lived in Salzburg, then in the castle of Baron von Trapp. This is a pleasant part of working with Dmitry Bogachev, but not the main one. In our difficult times, it is quite possible to do without a trip to Stockholm. Although I would very much like. Now the artists have entered the final stage of rehearsals. It is more difficult to make a fascinating performance out of a chess tournament than out of a self-played comedy.

– The authors of the musical Bjorn Ulveus and Benny Andersson are the soloists of the legendary ABBA group. Do they have anything to do with your production?

– I would very much like them to come to the premiere. I am happy to have had the opportunity to meet Anatoly Karpov, who became one of the prototypes of the hero, and Tim Rice, winner of the Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy awards, who presented the world with the musicals Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita “And” The Lion King “. And finally, I met the idol of my childhood, Alla Pugacheva. She was supposed to sing the part of Svetlana at the premiere of the musical in 1984.

Photo: REUTERS / PA Images Actress Elaine Page, ABBA member Benny Andersson and writer Tim Rice outside the Prince Edward Theater, 1986

– Didn’t Alla Borisovna come to your musical performances at the Pushkin Theater and at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater?

– Didn’t come. We knew about the existence of each other, because we have mutual acquaintances – Maxim Galkin and Philip Kirkorov. And we also talked with her on the phone several times when I was one of the candidates for the production of the Postscript show for her anniversary.

But for the first time we saw each other only at the presentation on the occasion of the beginning of work on the musical. It’s always scary to meet an idol, but in this case I was even more fascinated by her. It was very curious to watch the meeting of Tim Rice with Alla Pugacheva, they have not seen each other since 1984.

– What did Pugacheva tell you about that work?

– Lots of interesting stories, but they are all personal. I tried to find out from her, whose decision was to refuse to participate in the musical. There are two versions. One is about how the famous singer from the USSR was invited by the ABBA soloists to capitalist Sweden, and the KGB threatened: “You will play the wife of a defector. We do not recommend it. Think about your family. ” And they did not let her go. Apparently, they expected her to choose the same plot development as her heroine.

And there is another version, more prosaic. The decision to leave Russia for almost a year as an artist at the zenith of fame, collecting 25 stadiums a month, was unreasonable and unprofitable. The popularity of Alla Borisovna was then transcendental. There was a joke that Brezhnev was just a petty politician in the Pugacheva era. And to go to Stockholm to play a wonderful role, but still a supporting role, with two appearances on the stage, it was simply not for her status.

Evgeny Pisarev before the start of an open rehearsal of the musical “Chess” at the MDM Theater, October 8, 2020 Photo: TASS / Artem Geodakyan

– Do you think that the version with stadiums is closer to the truth?

– Alla Pugacheva several times had the opportunity to exchange the popular love of Soviet listeners for an international career. She didn’t take advantage of it. I don’t know if she regrets this, but we, the Russian audience, need only rejoice. And what would have happened in Sweden is unknown.

The musical has a large, interesting, complex biography. I am even glad that the work did not have a single standard stage performance. There were excellent concert versions, a wonderful album was released, great performers sang, but not a single theater staged a performance that would have become iconic, like Chicago, The Lion King or The Phantom of the Opera.

– How will Broadway react to your statement?

– I’m not afraid of Broadway’s reaction. I have the opportunity to make my own version without competing with anyone. To change the text, add or shorten – you don’t need much mind. And it makes no sense to “rearrange” a musical that the whole world knows. My task is to create a full-fledged, large, spectacular performance. We will have an absolutely original set design, because the artist Nikolai Simonov has not seen a single performance of the musical “Chess”. Then, perhaps, our version will be bought as a franchise. It’s presumptuous, but …

Rehearsal of the musical “Chess” at the MDM Theater, October 8, 2020 Photo: TASS / Artem Geodakyan

– Song One night in Bangkok in Russian translation does not really fit the ear. The original is better.

– It’s much more comfortable to sing in English. But in my opinion, One night in Bangkok is one of the most successful translations in the entire musical, although it is difficult for us to perceive in Russian what we have heard many times in the original.

There are difficulties in translation: both a thought and a metaphor fit into one line of the English text. In Russian, this requires three lines. And Tim Rice’s text is all about metaphors and wordplay. The author of the Russian translation, Alexei Ivashchenko, has done a titanic job. I can’t say that everything is perfect, but an adequate move has been found for Bangkok. It does not completely repeat the English version of the text, but a very complex rhythmically structure is nevertheless preserved.

When Philip Kirkorov heard “Bangkok” in Russian, he immediately wanted to sing it and even shoot a video. He will not be busy in the play, not its texture. But it would be great if he performed “Bangkok” as a promo for our performance.

– In 1984 One night in Bangkok topped the charts for several weeks. She is even considered the first rap single. Do you agree?

– When Benny and Bjorn wrote this song in 1983, there was no talk of any rap. Then it was a revolutionary move – to combine symphonic music with rock, speech and disco. And, of course, the song contains the absolutely recognizable harmonies of ABBA.

– You took up Chess with enthusiasm, but do you have enough time for the Pushkin Theater, which you head?

– Everything was distributed for me: while I was staging Chess, another director was working in the theater. But the coronavirus has confused all plans. Now my schedule is tighter.

Evgeny Pisarev during the gathering of the troupe at the Theater. A.S. Pushkin, September 2019 Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

– This year you have been running the Pushkin Theater for 10 years. Will you celebrate your anniversary?

– You can’t make a real holiday – social distance, don’t forget. All these pandemics and restrictions will pass, then we will note. I love holidays, feasts, but I prefer to organize them for others. I try to escape from my own birthdays.