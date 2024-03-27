Pugacheva apologized to Tajik singer Manizha after the terrorist attack at Crocus

Singer Alla Pugacheva apologized to Tajik singer Manizha Sangin after the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, which occurred on March 22. She left this comment under Manizhi’s post on the social network Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the publication, Russia's Eurovision 2021 contestant condemned the harsh treatment of the suspected terrorist shooters during their detention.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting visitors. They fired in the hall and the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.

The native of Tajikistan also said that as a child she spent a lot of time with her grandmother in Dushanbe and retained warm memories of these visits. She drew public attention to the fact that villains who dare to take the lives of their victims have no nationality and in any situation it is necessary to “remain human.”

By March 27, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the number of victims of the terrorist attack reached 143 people. According to information from the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, a total of 182 people were injured. 80 victims, including six children, remain in hospitals in Moscow and the Moscow region. The Investigative Committee received 143 reports of missing persons at Crocus City Hall. All those accused of the terrorist attack admitted their guilt during interrogation. There is no official version of the terrorist attack yet; investigative actions are ongoing.

How the terrorists were apprehended

Retired Major General of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Mikhailov, provided details of how the suspects were detained in the Bryansk region. The men accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall were searched in the forest using dogs, thermal imagers and other tools. A traffic police officer in Bryansk, who was able to shoot out the wheels of a white Renault, helped stop the car in which the attackers were trying to escape.

After the car overturned, the suspects ran into the woods. Using a thermal imager (a device that detects thermal radiation and can see freely in the dark), one of the defendants was found – he was hiding in a tree. Another was taken out of the forest belt with a bloody face. One of the defendants, Muhammadsobir Fayzov, was injured because he opened fire on security forces during his arrest.

They hoped that if they were not identified, if there was no information about them and their car, then, relatively speaking, in two hours they could drive 180-200 kilometers and cross the border. So of course it was intended Alexander Mikhailovretired FSB Major General

During the arrest, two AK-74 assault rifles, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, 28 magazines and bottles with gasoline residues were found.

The military personnel involved in the arrest were presented with awards.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, awarded nine police officers for detaining suspects in the terrorist attack in Crocus. Awards were also given to convoy service officers who stopped a car and detained one suspect, a dog handler who used a dog to discover a criminal hiding in a tree, and a special forces officer who discovered two more suspected terrorists using a drone in the forest.

In addition, Alexander Bogomaz presented awards to the soldiers of the Akhmat regiment who distinguished themselves in detaining terrorists.

These courageous people, real heroes, carry out tasks to ensure the safety of residents of the Bryansk region and the entire country Alexander Bogomaz Governor of Bryansk Region

The servicemen who distinguished themselves while detaining terrorists in the Bryansk region were awarded medals “For Courage” and “For Military Distinction,” the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. State awards were handed over by Deputy Commander of the Leningrad Military District, Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, who personally congratulated each participant in the operation.