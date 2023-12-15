Pugacheva and Galkin returned to Israel to celebrate Makarevich’s 70th birthday

Singer Alla Pugacheva with her husband Maxim Galkin (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) came to Israel to celebrate the birthday of Andrei Makarevich (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents). The singer announced this on her Instagram (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

“We’ll go for a walk,” Pugacheva wrote.

The day before, on December 15, it was reported that Russian border guards gave the singer an hour-long interrogation when she entered Russia in early November.