Rapper Sean Combs’ Puff Diddy, already facing more than 30 civil complaints along with racketeering charges, is now being sued by a former personal assistant who claims he was forced to host and then clean up sex parties.

Attorneys for Phillip Pines claim in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday that between December 2019 and December 2021, Combs pressured Pines to have sex with a woman and organized parties in which he participated in sex, drugs and alcohol.

Pines, who says he was given the title of senior executive assistant, was allegedly asked who organized the so-called “Wild King Nights” of Combs, according to the lawsuit that was obtained by Variety.

He also claims that Combs consciously exposed a famous guest to Covid-19 at his 51st birthday party, and details a disturbing incident in which Combs pressured him into having sex with a guest. There are also allegations that he witnessed Combs violently kicking a female guest in Miami.

Pines’ duties, he states, included arranging for drugs, alcohol and sex-related paraphernalia to be brought in and cleaning up after the parties were over, including removing drug evidence and body stains from the rooms, deleting any compromising videos from Combs’ devices and making sure no one talked about the nights.

Pines claims that he was asked on multiple occasions to prepare rooms for Combs’ parties, providing “red lights, ice cubes, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packets for male libido, baby oil, Astro Glide, towels, illegal drugs and Power Banger sex machines.”





Combs was arrested in September on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after being denied bail on three separate occasions.

At his most recent bail hearing in November, trial judge Arun Subramanian cited evidence showing that Combs was a ‘serious risk’ for witness and evidence tampering that he had tried to conceal prohibited communications with third parties while incarcerated for denial of bail.

In a statement to Variety Regarding the latest civil suit, Combs’ representatives said: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it will not change the fact that Combs has never sexually assaulted or sexually trafficked anyone.man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, there is a fair and impartial judicial process to find the truth, and Combs is confident that he will prevail in court,” reports The Guardian.