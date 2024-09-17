Puff Daddy arrested in New York after multiple sexual assault allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combsbetter known by his stage name of Puff Daddywas arrested in New York after a series of complaints were filed against him for sexual violence“Federal agents arrested Sean Combs on an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York,” the U.S. Attorney said. Damian Williams. Further details on the charges are expected to be released this week.

The lawyer of Puff Daddy, Marc Agnifiloexplained in a press release that the rapper was “voluntarily” in the city because he moved there. His client, the lawyer continues, says he is disappointed “from the decision of the United States Attorney’s Office to pursue what we believe to be an unjust prosecution against Combs.”

As reported by Ansa, Puff Daddy in July he was denounced by the former porn actress Adria English For sexual violence. In total, however, there are nine complaints filed against the rapper since November 2023. In one of these, his ex-partner ‘Cassie’ Ventura describes him as a man with “violent” and “deviant” behavior. Puff Daddy for his part he firmly denied all the accusations.