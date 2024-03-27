In recent events that have shaken the entertainment world, Sean Combs, known in the artistic world as Puff Daddy or Diddy, is under the scrutiny of the US authorities after multiple raids were carried out on his properties located in the United States. The controversy arose due to a series of accusations against the rapper for alleged rapes and for being part of a sex trafficking network.

Authorities raided Puff Daddy's house

Department of Homeland Security Agents USA carried out a series of raids on the residences of Puff Daddy in Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

Witnesses and American media reported the precise moment in which the authorities entered Combs' residences. After the operations, several people were intervened.

A spokesman for Investigations National security of the United States provided statements to the press detailing the intervention and it was confirmed that the artist was not in any of the residences during the raids: “The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) area of ​​New York carried out police actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local staff. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Why has the rapper been reported?

The authorities' interventions are due to recent accusations against Diddy. Rapper Rodney Jones Jr.'s former producer is among the plaintiffs who have come to light. The alleged victim alleged that he had been subjected to sexual assault and forced to consume illicit substances on repeated occasions.

Combs was also sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who accused him of abuse and rape during the time the single 'Another one of Me' was recorded. Through a spokesperson, the rapper rejected these claims as offensive and it was alleged that Ventura demanded $30 million, threatening to publish a damaging book about their past together.

Besides, Diddy's involvement in prostitution networks that would include minors is mentioned. Three other women and one man came forward with allegations against Combs, including assault and sex trafficking.

Police authorities raided the rapper's homes in a major intervention. Photo: AFP

What is the whereabouts of Puff Daddy?

Following the raids at Diddy's properties, Homeland Security Investigations would not confirm whether Combs is the primary suspect in the alleged sex trafficking ring. According to police sources informed ABC, Justin and Christian, Diddy's sons, were arrested but later released without charges. Authorities also confiscated phones belonging to Diddy, just before he planned a trip to the Bahamas.

Hours later, the rapper was seen at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, TMZ reported. He was caught strolling outside a Customs office, wearing dark blue sweatpants and an oversized white T-shirt. So far, there is no official confirmation of the artist's whereabouts or an arrest of his person.