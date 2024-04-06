He total solar eclipse of the April 8, 2024becomes one of the most important astronomical spectacles in Mexico, because they had to pass 33 years to be able to witness it from the last which occurred in 1991.

Despite having had the presence of several solar eclipses partial, after 33 years we will be able to enjoy the next total solar eclipseand others will have to happen 28 years to be able to enjoy the next one.

When will the next total solar eclipse be in Mexico after 2024?

The DEBATE team interviewed Dr. Alejandro Márquez Lugo, professor at the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), who highlighted that the next total solar eclipse will be the March 30, 2052.

“The total solar eclipses They are not repeated very often in the same country, the last one we had in Mexico had been in 1991, and after that we have had several midterms,” the professor and head of the Physics Department of the University Science Center explained for DEBATE. Exact and Engineering (CUCEI) of the UdeG.

He total solar eclipse of 2052 can be seen from Vallarta Portsince his career begins in said tourist city of Jaliscoto later pass through the cities of Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León, and will end in San Fernando, Tamaulipas.

Path of the total solar eclipse of March 30, 2052, 28 years from now. Photo: timeanddate.com

“After that we will have another total (total solar eclipse) in it 2078and that will be total in Guadalajaraso that it would arrive another total in Guadalajara had to go from 91 to the year 2078 “added Professor Alejandro Márquez.

He total solar eclipse of 2078 will happen May 11 and will enter through the town of Ejido la Fortuna in the municipality of La Huerta, Jalisco, to go up towards the city of Guadalajara and pass through Aguascalientes, to finish in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

How are dates for solar eclipses calculated?

“It's not that we are fortune tellers, what happens is that we know what the Moon's orbit around the Earth is like, and we also know what the orbit around the Sun is like,” Márquez highlighted.

“Doing the mathematical operations, one realizes when they coincide in the same line of spacethe Earth, Moon and Sun, and also knowing what day it is and what time, we can know which part of the Earth is pointing towards the Sun, so that is the part of the Earth that will hit the Sun. eclipse”he added.

The professor concluded by extending the invitation to all Mexicans to enjoy the total solar eclipse of this April 8, 2024 in any part of the country, and especially in Guadalajara.

“In Guadalajara we will have a 90 percent eclipse, what does this mean? The wheel that is the Sun, nine tenths of that wheel will be covered, that is, what will be visible of the Sun is a very thin eyebrow,” he highlighted.

“Grabbing some eclipse glasses or a number 14 welder's glass, and looking at the Sun at that moment, is super spectacular […] It is something that would really mark a very deep memory in your memory.”

In order to enjoy the total solar eclipse on April 8 at 10:00 a.m., you can go to the Lunaria Planetarium of Guadalajaraas well as in the Astronomy and Meteorology Institute of the UdeGwhere it can be observed for free, with specialized equipment, lenses and telescopes.