Puerto Rico presented this Thursday before the US federal Congress a new status project or plebiscite to be held on November 5, 2023 between independence, free association and “statehood” or full annexation of the island with the US.

The presentation of the draft consensus with non-colonial options to resolve the status of Puerto Rico (US Free Associated State) was presented by the governor of the island, Pedro Pierluisi, before the president of the Natural Resources Commission of the federal Lower House, Raúl Grijalva.

After the presentation, Pierluisi urged Grijalva to approve this measure and take it to the plenary session as soon as possible so that it can pass before the consideration of the federal Senate, according to La Fortaleza (headquarters of the Puerto Rican Executive) in a press release.

“We have before us a bill that offers American (United States) citizens residing in Puerto Rico real non-colonial options and in which the congressmen undertake to enforce the will of the people,” Pierluisi said in the text.

Puerto Ricans will choose a permanent political status

“With non-territorial options like independence, free association, and ‘statehood,’ Puerto Ricans will choose a permanent political status“, he detailed.

For her part, the resident commissioner in Washington DC, Jenniffer González, assured that the plebiscite, described as “binding congressional” -which will force the federal Congress to implement the option that obtains the most votes- will be held in a year and a half.

Given this, Pierluisi assured that he is “extremely sure that we will choose ‘statehood’ againbecause we want the equality that exists in the 50 states”.

“The power is in Congress, so I call on the members of the Natural Resources Committee to immediately give way to this measure, approve it and take it to the full House of Representatives as soon as possible. I also call the same to the members of the Senate,” Pierluisi said.

The discussion draft of the Puerto Rico Status Law includes several points, among them, authorizes a plebiscite sponsored by the federal government to resolve the political status of Puerto Rico. In addition, it provides an objective, nonpartisan, federally funded voter education campaign prior to the vote.

Authorizes the necessary funds to carry out an initial plebiscite and, where appropriate, a second round plebiscite. If none of the three options obtain a simple majority (50 percent plus one), it would go to a second round between the two status options with the highest number of votes validly obtained.

In November 2020, a non-binding status plebiscite was held on the island to see if Puerto Ricans backed “statehood” with a “yes” or “no.”

The “yes”, in favor of the annexation of the island as the 51st state of the North American country, obtained 52 percent of the votesalthough it is the US Congress that decides the admission of a state to the union and, for now, it does not seem very interested in taking this step.

