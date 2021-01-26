The executive order of the island’s governor, Pedro Pirluisi, which declares an emergency due to gender violence, became effective. With its implementation, measures will be applied to prevent and educate against this scourge, for which at least 60 women died and more than 5,000 were victims of domestic violence during the past year.

From San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, a mandate was raised that seeks to stop crimes that attack, mainly, against women and minorities. The executive order, signed on Monday, January 25, by the governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, proposes to implement educational programs with a gender focus.

A new “transversal public policy in all agencies” of the state that also points to changes in the way in which government entities deal with cases of gender violence.

The initiative will be led by the Department of Education, a guideline endorsed by organizations such as Amnesty International, which points out the need to educate on gender diversity to prevent the perpetuation of “stereotypes in society” that cause “discrimination against LGBTTQIA + populations” as well as sexist violence, according to the entity’s director, Liza Gallardo.

Gallardo also assured that it is necessary “that the people who offer direct services to victims of violence have the knowledge and sensitivity to offer dignified and respectful treatment.”

During the last two years, a range of organizations that fight for human rights, including Amnesty International, have been asking the Government of Puerto Rico for drastic action to address the growing gender violence, expressed mainly in femicides and hate crimes.

Cases of gender violence have increased amid the pandemic. According to the Gender Equity Observatory, as of December 29, 2020, 60 femicides were registered in the archipelago, data, well above the 37 known for the same date in 2019 and that, without taking into account the under-registration of cases that never were denounced, or were not classified as violence against women.

Amnesty International celebrates a “great step towards gender equality”

With the declaration of a State of Emergency, the country advances in the recognition of a phenomenon that has historically affected gender equality in the country and consequently its development. After hearing the news, Amnesty International Puerto Rico celebrated the decision as a “great step towards equity”.

“We understand that this is an important achievement in the defense of the rights of women and persons who are victims of gender violence in Puerto Rico,” said Lenna Garay, Coordinator of Human Rights Education at Amnesty International Puerto Rico.

Likewise, the organization recalled that the lack of empathy towards victims of violence perpetuates stereotypes and systematic prejudices, which end up being reflected in the rates of rapes against women and murders of transgender people, which, far from being extinguished, multiply over time. of the years.

With EFE