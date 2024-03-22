ORTwenty people held a symbolic protest this Friday in San Juan against the visit of the vice president of the United StatesKamala Harris, about Israel's violence against Palestine and the colonial situation in Puerto Rico.

Among the protesters were members of the group 'Jornada Promises Are Over', whose spokesperson, Jocelyn Velázquez, said that for the organization It was “unacceptable” to remain silent about Harris' arrival at this historic moment due to the situations occurring in the Gaza Strip and Haiti.

Velázquez described Harris' visit as a “boldness” because among her commitments on the island is a fundraiser, which will include the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, while The North American Government “has ignored” a claim to approve a self-determination process on the island.

Members of the group 'Day Promises Are Over' protest this Friday against the visit of the US Vice President, Kamala Harris. Photo:EFE

“What comes here is to look for 'chavos' (money) in a fundraiser, and we know, from the files that come out of the federal government, that much of this money comes from corruption,” Velázquez alleged to local media during the protest that took place at the entrance to the islet of San Juan.

Velázquez also assured that there are many politicians, both local and American, who use public funds to donate to political campaigns from other government leaders.

“And we are even more outraged that we are in a historic situation, where every day we see hundreds of people die in the Gaza Strip, when they also threaten to invade Haiti, and with what face she intends to reach this country and receive them with the open arms in such a sad and depressing time that we are living in,” he said.

“So for us it was unacceptable to remain silent and that is why we decided to hold this demonstration,” added Velázquez, who along with other members of his group removed several United States flags that they placed at the entrance to the San Juan island and replaced them with other ones from Puerto Rico, Palestine and Haiti.

Harris is expected to arrive at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, in San Juan, at 1:40 pm local time (12:40 pm in Colombia)., and then went, together with Governor Pierluisi, to a residence in the municipality of Canóvanas that was rebuilt. with funds from the 'Repair, Rebuild and Relocate' program.

Harris travels accompanied by the federal Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, and the deputy secretary of the federal Department of Housing, Adrianne Todman.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) arrives aboard Air Force Two as it departs Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 22, 2024. Photo:AFP

Then, Harris, Pierluisi and the rest of the officials will go to the La Goyco Community Workshop, in the San Juan sector of Santurce, where they will meet with community leaders and artists, to highlight the Puerto Rican cultural heritage and its African influence, coinciding with the 151st anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Puerto Rico.

Harris will end his stay on the island by raising funds at a residence of investor Nicholas Prouty, in Santurce.

EFE