Puerto Rico Police continues this Friday with the search for JUstin Rodríguez Martíneza young Spanish of 20 years, who disappeared last Monday in a neighborhood in San Juan while talking on the phone with his brother who lives in Spain.

«There are no news in the case. Research and search continue, ”inspector Edwin Figueroa, director of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of San Juan told Efe.

The uniformed said that, according to the complaint of the disappearance that the young man’s aunt put on Tuesday, which resides in Puerto Rico, Rodríguez Martínez He wore a white jacket, cap and red pants The last time he was seen.

Figueroa confirmed that the agents found during the day of Thursday red pants “of the same color as those carried by the young man” in the immediate vicinity of the Martín Peña Caño.









In this cane, a water channel approximately six kilometers long that connects the San Juan Bay with the San José Laguna, the police made an intense search.

Rodríguez Martínez’s track, who resides in Puerto Rico more than three months agowas lost at the intersection of Quequeya and Pachín Marín streets, in the Las Nuns de Hato Rey neighborhood.

In the place where the young man disappeared, blood stains were found, a bushing and bullet impacts On a wall.

The consulate of Spain in Puerto Rico confirmed on Thursday that he received “a warning” of disappearance from a Spanish citizen, but indicated that he cannot give more details.

Criminality rates are high in Puerto Rico. According to police data, since the year and until March 9 began a total of 94 murders on the Caribbean island.