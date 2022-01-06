The Argentine economic crisis seriously affects the population of the South American country. But in the border areas, the devaluation of the peso has become a magnet for citizens of neighboring states, which in turn has an impact on the local economy. It is something that can be seen in a palpable way in Puerto Iguazú, in the province of Misiones, neighboring southern Brazil and Paraguay.

In the last two years, the value of the dollar in Argentina has almost doubled, and in the last five it has multiplied by more than six. In the Puerto Iguazú area, these types of exchange fluctuations, in which the currencies of one side or the other gain value compared to the others (in this case, the Brazilian real and the Paraguayan guaraní against the Argentine peso), make the consumption is focused where it is cheapest to buy.

In the triple border, the twinned cities of Puerto Iguazú, Foz do Iguaçu (Brazil) and Ciudad del Este (Paraguay), generate a particular case of economic feedback, in addition to sharing customs and idiosyncrasies. Due to the current exchange rate difference, which allows all food products, tourist services and fuels to have a cost at least 50 percent cheaper for Brazilians and Paraguayans, today the inhabitants of Foz do Iguaçu and Ciudad del Este are supplied with Puerto Iguazú, a city known in the world for hosting the Iguazú Falls, one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World.





This exchange rate difference causes long waits in the border area, both for the entry and exit of foreigners, in service stations in search of fuel, in supermarkets and butchers.

The long lines at the service stations were the first problem that was registered after the opening of the Puerto Iguazú border after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first tourist corridor in Argentina that allowed the entry of citizens from neighboring countries on October 27, 2021 and from around the world since November 1.

With the increase in demand, the lines reached up to 800 meters long in the four service stations of the city that has just over 80,000 inhabitants (although many of them are of foreign origin, naturalized Argentines, who arrived from the neighboring countries looking for a better future and tend to migrate back to their countries when the economy does not favor them).

Special hours for sale to foreigners

The difference in the cost of fuel for the Brazilian justifies the wait of almost 6 hours: according to what they indicate, the value of a liter of naphtha in Foz do Iguaçu is 7.25 reais, while in Argentina it is the equivalent of 2.80 reais per liter.

Faced with this situation, the authorities resorted to a regulation, in force since 2015, which required differentiated lanes to order the line. However, this regulation did not give results, since the problem is the scarce supply against the excessive increase in demand. That is why the Honorable Deliberative Council, in charge of regulating municipal ordinances or laws, determined a specific schedule in which the sale of fuel to foreigners is allowed.

Differential lanes for Argentines and foreigners at a fuel service station in Foz do Iguaçu. © Norma Devechi

The ordinance prohibits the sale of fuel to cars with adulterated fuel tanks. This modality was implemented by several vehicle owners who sought to illegally commercialize fuel to foreigners, or send it to Paraguay in contraband drums with boats that cross the Paraná River, which they reach through unauthorized border crossings known in the area as “pique” or “descent”.

The illegal sale of fuel was exposed when last Monday, December 27, a vehicle with an adulterated fuel tank exploded at a service station, leaving no fatalities. According to investigations carried out by the police, this vehicle was used to transport fuel to the neighborhoods for resale.

In order to contain smuggling, the deputies of the province of Misiones filed a complaint and demand greater controls by the competent police authorities.

The high demand could lead to fuel shortages in the city and surrounding towns, due to smuggling. “The situation is complicated not only by the high demand, but by the fact that the oil companies do not increase the sales quota to gas stations because they demand increases. This sale limitation is a way to pressure the government to update the prices that They have been frozen for several months. Added to this situation is the illegal sale that is not controlled by the authorities, “explained Faruk Jalaf, president of the Northeast Chamber of Service Stations and Allies.

Asymmetries promote illegal practices in the border area

The exchange rate difference and the lack of control leave the way free for the development of the illegal market, not only for fuel. A large part of the food that enters Puerto Iguazú has as its final destination the illegal border crossings, and there is even a good percentage of people who are called “paseros”, dedicated to passing merchandise from one country to another through the Paraná River.

Among the most common products that leave the country through illegal passages are wine, sweet bread, meat, chicken, eggs, beer, diapers and cleaning products. The security forces are aware of the operation, however they do not carry out operations with positive results that end in the arrest of the smugglers.

Although the authorities do not provide statements in this regard, the Paraguayan media constantly report that smuggling affects the local economy. At least twice a week, operations of the police forces that kidnap contraband merchandise from Argentina, precisely from Puerto Iguazú, are announced.

On the other hand, the exchange difference favors a few who have the possibility of saving in reais, dollars or guaraníes, since the purchase of foreign currency is regulated by the national government: in Puerto Iguazú there were four exchange houses before the start of the pandemic.

However, the illegal sale of pesos can be seen in the lines of service stations, where people who engage in this practice, known in Argentine slang as “arbolitos”, pretend to sell drinks and nougat, although their business is the currency exchange.

All these situations in the triple border move to the back and forth of the economies of each of the countries that comprise it. The asymmetries are cyclical, in the 90’s it was the Argentines who crossed the bridge and could buy up to three products with the money with which they bought only one in the country, during the “convertibility”, when a peso was worth the same as one dollar. Today it is the Argentine side that became cheap for Brazilians and Paraguayans.