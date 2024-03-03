EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“So it was paradise. The panorama was like a dream, little cabins of the local fishing families, the sand without people,” Lorenzo Castillo remembers of his childhood and adolescence on the beaches of Puerto Escondido. Dream postcards that in recent years have turned this town into one of the most visited destinations in Mexico internationally. From January to November 2023, the most charming enclave on the coast of Oaxaca, with about 25,000 inhabitants, received more than 800,000 visitors.

Tropical climate, kilometers of golden sand beaches guarded by coconut palm trees, palapas under which to shelter from the sun and contemplate the wild blow of the spectacular waves against the shore; the orangest sunsets in the Pacific. A destination that, for some, is losing its essence due to mass tourism. “Puerto Angelito is about to be overrun, the influencers They filled it with people, there is even a fight to see which place turns the horn the loudest,” complains Castillo, 56, a microbiologist for a private laboratory and owner of a restaurant on Marinero beach.

Descendant of one of the first founding families of Puerto Escondido, the fishing village between the municipality of San Pedro Mixtepec and Santa Maria Colotepec, the hotelier has been observing the decline of its landscapes. A transformation that began in the sixties, when the place became known. “The first surfers from the United States arrived, then the hippies,” he says. In the same decade, Pochuteco, one of the more than ten native indigenous languages ​​of the region, became extinct. “My mother was born here, my father in Pochutla. They went to Acapulco and started a family there. Although my brothers and I grew up in Guerrero, we came every year. Then we returned to continue business. With the pandemic everything took off, we did really well. But certain places became unbearable. Punta Zicatela at night is chaos, it surpasses any attempt at peace! ”He laments.

The problem, says Marta Reyes, Tourism Councilor of the San Pedro Mixtepec City Council, “is that we are at the limit. Puerto Escondido is a cheap, very accessible destination, everyone is welcome. There are no labels here: anyone can enter a restaurant or bar however they want dressed. But the magic and fame of the place overwhelmed us!”

The highway that leads from the state capital to Puerto Escondido. ANDREA J. ARRATIBEL

Statistics support the mayor's statements: in recent years, the jewel of the Pacific has exceeded its capacity. According to data from the Government of Oaxaca, in 2022 alone, foreign visitors increased by almost 145% compared to 2021. “After the pandemic, many stayed here indefinitely,” says Reyes.

“Everything changed from then on. Many local people were affected economically and foreigners took advantage to buy land. The cost of rent went up a lot,” laments Rosalinda Ramírez, who runs a food business at the foot of Zicatela beach, one of the busiest and the one that gave the town its international surfing fame. As the Tourism Councilor of San Pedro Mixtepec explains, the turning point occurred in 2022, when, as she says, “construction grew by 400%,” and true gentrification began. “They want to privatize the entire coast, the real estate companies are going crazy buying the lands of the peasants, even those that previously had no interest, even in the hills they are building: they are leaving them bare,” declares Ramírez while frying fish on the stove and serving to the diners.

Around his business, on the beachfront, some cement masses rise, enormous hotels that were abandoned half-built and show their insides in the air. A few meters from the shore, the signs overlap, some with very large labels, others more humble, made of cardboard. They all read: lot for sale, land available, followed by a telephone number. “And this is only going to get worse with the road,” the cook clarifies, referring to the latest work inaugurated by Manuel López Obrador.

On February 4, the president visited the region to officially open the highway Barranca Larga-Ventanilla. With an investment of more than 13,000 million pesos (762 million dollars), the new federal highway reduces the 260-kilometer journey to less than three hours from the more than six and a half that until now separated the state capital from the coast. . A project that, in the words of the president, “will bring together basic health and education services, allowing populations less travel time and greater security. Some 166,000 inhabitants of the region and visitors will benefit.” With the new infrastructure, the Oaxaca Tourism Secretariat expects this year to exceed the 5.6 million national and international visitors it received in 2023, with a special impact on the tourism and development of Puerto Escondido.

The construction of an abandoned hotel in Puerto Escondido. ANDREA J. ARRATIBEL

News that the majority of the local population celebrates, like Gerónimo Villanueva, known in the area as El Pistachero. “Everything will be closer,” says this 82-year-old traveling merchant, who has been surviving for 50 years thanks to his nomadic business around the coast. “Sweet potatoes, pistachios, popsicles and tamarind pulps. “Big and red, carry your candy!”, he repeats in a rhyming song while he pulls his cart. “I travel with my products to all the beaches,” says the seller, who has witnessed the changes suffered in the region. “All this was pure dirt, from Acapulco to Oaxaca. When they built the road, it made everything easier for us,” he says. That work built in the sixties on the adjacent coastline opened Acapulco for business and connected the Guerrero coast with Puerto Escondido for the first time. “It was wonderful, a lot of people started coming and I started selling more,” El pistachero happily confesses.

“The highway facilitated logistics and transportation, lowered supplier prices, and improved services,” explains Castillo, a man who has already experienced the metamorphosis of the port where he was born and now where he lives. “With the highway, the weekend destination that used to be Acapulco became something everyday. Just what is happening in Puerto Escondido. The shame is how the place is developing, everything planned on the fly,” says the hotelier, fearing that the Oaxacan destination will have the same end as the first. “The day after the inauguration of the new road, everything was full. He stocks of a month of my restaurant was gone in one day,” he says, still surprised.

Towards an unsustainable destiny

“We are growing in a chaotic way,” says Reyes. And there is not, as he explains, the necessary infrastructure for this. Nor territorial organization plans, nor budget. “More than 50% of the local population does not have a sanitary drainage system, a much smaller percentage has access to drinking water,” says the municipal councilor. “Good services only reach some areas, here the pipe comes once a week,” says Lorenzo Castillo, an expert in water quality analysis.

Until last year, the hotelier was responsible for one of the clean beach committees, organizations that work to carry out environmental management in the area. Local organizations that, together with NGOs such as Salvemos Puerto Escondido, Costa Unida or SOS Puerto, have been demonstrating for some time to demand that the authorities stop the depredation of real estate projects by foreign investment groups and access to clean water. Last year the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) warned that the Puerto Angelito and Bahía Principal beaches registered much higher levels of bacteria than permitted. A problem that derives, above all, from the pollution of the lagoons that connect to the sea.

A pipe brings drinking water to a tourist accommodation. ANDREA J. ARRATIBEL

“The discharge of sewage in Puerto Escondido has been known for years. From the upper basins all the garbage that remains in the drains comes down, and that with the rain is dragged into the sea,” says Reyes, for whom the situation is increasingly critical. Following complaints from residents and activists about the ecological damage suffered by Punta Colorada, the last virgin beach in Puerto Escondido, the governor of Oaxaca visited the area to announce the rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plants, which are insufficient and present many failures. The protests and the protection filed by the residents also managed to stop an urban development that was going to put the dune, jungle and forest ecosystem at greater risk for a variety of protected species in this piece of coastline.

“I trust that the state authorities will do something quickly. Also that the garbage dump be solved,” says Reyes, referring to the Pedro Mixtepec municipal landfill. “An open-air dump overflowing and without any control, so dangerous for health. There are no programs for solid waste management,” laments the councilor. There is also no municipal road planning strategy. “More necessary than ever now with the new highway, where heavy vehicles will travel. We need a lot of support from the federal government because we are drowning,” claims the councilor.

What is needed, according to Castillo, is investment in infrastructure for basic services. “But, above all, a management plan,” says the hotelier, who is committed to the creation of eco-techniques, instruments developed to efficiently use natural and material resources, “so as not to end up like Acapulco. “We walk the same way, without territorial planning,” he laments. The councilor agrees with him: “tourism is welcome, but without putting our natural wealth or the environment at risk for the population of Puerto Escondido.”

The challenge is to find a balance and a model of sustainable tourism development and for foreign investment to be capable of generating development for the local population without stripping their landscapes or diminishing their rights, such as access to clean water. “The money generated by tourism is good for the people here, but we must find a balance. The misfortune of Hurricane Otis gave us an example that development without a territorial strategy can be the end of our paradise,” warns the hotelier with a certain nostalgia that the landscapes of his childhood memories on these beaches are disappearing with the massification of tourism.