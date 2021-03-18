Boat trips, dramatized routes, guided tours and tours of the sites in augmented reality. Cartagena Puerto de Cultura offers eight activities to enjoy this Easter to audiences of all ages. In the program, the Roman Theater will be the main protagonist.

They highlight ‘Cartagena Romana y Mediterránea’, a guided route with a boat trip for March 31 and April 1. With it, participants will be able to know the power of Rome in Carthage Nova, majestic buildings with paintings and sacred places, such as the sanctuary of Isis and Serapis.

‘The trip of Augustus to Carthage Nova’ will give the opportunity to see how the emperor transformed a brick city into a marble one. It will be on April 2. The program also includes ‘From the theater to the domus of the portico’, a tour of the Roman Theater, the old Fishermen’s quarter and the Callejón de la Soledad, among other places. It will be on March 30 and 31 and April 3. There will also be them to meet gods, Roman kings and the hot springs.

In augmented reality



There will also be a route through the Roman Forum in the digital technique of augmented reality, on March 30 and 31 and family activities on April 1, 2 and 4. The little ones will discover, accompanied by Teo Jones, the secret that the Theater and the Roman Forum keep. For the family there is’ Come to the theater. Romano soy yo ‘, on March 30 and 31. Prices range between 14 euros, the most expensive, and five, the cheapest. There is more information at www.puertodeculturas.cartagena.es/.