FV CARTAGENA. Monday, January 16, 2023, 00:01



The network of museums and tourist interpretation centers of Cartagena Puerto de Culturas attracted 448,628 visitors last year, 185,497 more than in 2021. That represents an increase of 70%, reported yesterday the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo. And she added that visits to museums increased by 239,180, which is 64% more. The places with the greatest growth were the Museum of the Roman Theater, the panoramic elevator and the Castillo de la Concepción.

The first had 192,976 visits and the second, 105,160. “We have recovered 87% of the visitors to Puerto de Culturas from before the pandemic, and we are up 70% compared to last year. Our tourism continues to rise, with record cruises and new shipping companies that choose Cartagena,” said the mayoress. And she commented that the municipality attends this week to Fitur, the International Tourism Fair, with innovative proposals and more resources to increase the promotion and tourist attraction.

“We bring our extensive heritage offer to Fitur, with the excavation of the Portico of the Roman Theater, which is being done again 15 years later, or betting on turning our municipality into a large filming set,” Arroyo said in a statement.

Holy Week in Madrid



The councilor also pointed out that “we are the headquarters of the Film Commission, and that is an opportunity that we must take advantage of to generate more economic activity and to project our imagination abroad.”

Holy Week in Cartagena will also be represented in Madrid during the celebration of Fitur, “not only with the religious product prepared by the Autonomous Community, with the four international Holy Weeks that are in the Region as protagonists, but also with a specific exhibition” . It can be seen over the next few weeks on the Paseo de Recoletos and will have 24 large-format photos.