New support for the digital commerce platform promoted by the Cartagena City Council so that traditional commerce can compete with the giants of the sector. Cartagena Market has incorporated 23 new stores in the municipality in the last days, among which are those of the Cartagena Puerto de Culturas tourist consortium.

According to the City Council, among the items sold by Puerto de Culturas there are curiosities such as a ‘pendrive’ in the shape of the Peral Submarine; a peacock stuffed animal, birds that populate Torres Park; the official bag of the Roman Theater and other memorabilia of the city.

In addition, another 22 businesses in the municipality of Cartagena have joined the online platform, once their sellers have finished configuring their items and products. «The new stores belong to several commercial sectors: gourmet food, furniture, perfumery, stationery, pastry, paintings, flags and lighting. Cartagena Market already has more than 120 stores selling their items, ”explained the Councilor for Employment and president of the ADLE, Irene Ruiz.

Specifically, the new stores are Frutería Don Galián, Arroyo Sonido, Piscinas Costa Cálida, Pink Ladies, Spar City Belmonte Plus, Worktime, Ana Zapatos, Mi Tierra Sabores de Aqui, Sevres, Nan Shoes, Primores, Castellini Audiovisuales, Kinvel, Baillo Electricity, Artisan Cheese Factory Caprilac, Terrakota, Interlap, Imac, Apparela, Onix Joyeros, La Mancheguica and Pepa López. In them you can pay by debit or credit card or by bank transfer.

«This new electronic commercial offer has been expanded thanks to the Business Growth program, devised by the Cartagena Local Development and Employment Agency to help merchants use this commerce platform, and in whose second call 70 stores are participating. When it ends, there will be more than one hundred and fifty local business establishments present in Cartagena Market, “according to councilor Ruiz.