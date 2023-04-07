Puerto Caballo vs. Sports Tolima LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana match

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Enter text here
Those of Hernán Torres seek to take away the undefeated local from the Venezuelan team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Puerto Cabello Academy of Venezuela debuts this Thursday in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana against Deportes Tolima of Colombiawith the aim of winning and extending the unbeaten record that he maintains in the local tournament.
Puerto Cabello, led by Venezuelan Noel “Chita” Sanvicente, has won all the games played in the 2023 edition of the Venezuelan league, which puts it on top with 24 points.
The squad, founded in 2011, makes its debut this year in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana after beating Caracas by a minimum in a first qualifying phase.
In 2021, the fort warriors got a pass to the first phase of the international tournament but was eliminated by Metropolitanos, the current Venezuelan soccer champion.
For its part, Deportes Tolima, led by Colombian Hernán Torres, returns to the Copa Sudamericana after its last participation in 2021, in which it finished in last place in the group stage with three draws and three losses.Follow the match LIVE.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Puerto #Caballo #Sports #Tolima #LIVE #follow #Copa #Sudamericana #match
Leave a Reply