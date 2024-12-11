Jesus Navas He faces his last two games as a professional footballer and he will do so with a very special detail. The palace man has published a video on his social networks in which he shows the personalized boots with which he will play his last minutes with the Sevilla team. Both Navas and the rest of the team are aware of the importance of the next duel against the Celtic of Vigo. In fact, Nemanja Gudelj He declared this Wednesday that the intention of the entire group is to win the game for their captain: “It is our captain’s last game, it is normal that we want to give everything and that he goes home in the car with three points and very happy.”

And Navas says goodbye to Nervión this Saturday and wants to do it in style, even though his last official match will be at the Bernabéu on December 22. He Sevilla FC He is preparing a grand farewell event for him, which will take place on December 30 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

For these last two games, Navas will wear personalized boots with very special details. For example, on one of the boots the names of his family (wife and children) appear along with the four titles he has won as an international with Spain. That’s on the outside, while on the inside, there is a special mention of his grandfather Antonio.

In the other boot, Navas wanted to include the two clubs he has been in throughout his professional career, the Sevilla and Manchester City. The eight championships won with the Sevilla jersey also appear –four Europa Leagues, two Copa del Rey, one European Super Cup and one Spanish Super Cup– already the three obtained during his stay in England –one Premier League and two League Cups-.









But the most emotional detail for Sevillismo is found on the heel of both boots, since there are the names of the deceased Puerta and Reyes, teammates from the quarry and friends of the palace.