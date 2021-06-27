Since September 2019, a bull did not jump into a ring in the Region of Murcia. A year and nine months later, through the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, a community square, that of Cehegín, opened to give a bullfight. The Tauromagia company baptized it as the carnation bullfight and the spectators were presented with these flowers at the entrance to the arena, in addition to decorating the arena in the run-up to the celebration, without missing the prologue of the paseo, in a vintage vehicle, of the queen and ladies. The celebration was enlivened, in the preview and in the intermissions, with dance, music and poetry.

The event announced the bullfighter of the land Antonio Puerta to fight alone four cattle of Daniel Ruiz. His audience forced the right-hander to greet a great ovation when breaking the paseo. From the beginning she was with him.

With the bull in the plaza, the bullfight took a good path with a first noble bull that charged gently through the right python. Provided Door to the wife of the businessman of the bullfight, Mari Santos. After a greeting in which the bullfighter was squeezed from the inside, the crutch task had structure and temper, with right-handed batches tied in the round, well finished off with those of the chest. The end, linking by a python and another in a span of land and the almost entire lunge, from which the bull fell without a lace, raised the request for the two trophies that Antonio Puerta walked in an acclaimed return to the ring. Carlos Pacheco saluted on flags, who signed a great pair.

THE CELEBRATION Cehegín bullring.

‘Corrida de los Clavales’.

Cattle raising.

Four bulls by Daniel Ruiz.

Antonio Puerta (of burgundy and silver) as the only sword.

Two ears, ear, ovation with greetings and ovation with greetings with warning. He came out on his shoulders.

Incidents.

Celebration held with limited capacity and measures against Covid-19, with about 1,500 spectators. A minute’s silence was observed and the band played the National Anthem before the start of the celebration. First bullfight held in the Murcia region since the pandemic.

He rocked the Puerta cape with ease in the reception at second in the afternoon, less present than the bull that opened the square. In the second third, Juan Carlos Rey and David Lorente greeted. Provided Door to Mariano Molina. The horn, being noble, was not as long and soon as the first. It was done by Puerta, who managed to tie several batches in the media, winning the action to the bull aided by the voice. He shortened the distances at the end of the fret, with the horn already very stopped. This time he prodded before an effective full thrust. He was asked for the trophy, which the box awarded.

The crutch task at first in the afternoon had structure and mettle, and raised the request for the two trophies



Brio came out of pens on the third in the afternoon, bull with rennet, for Roman and face, for a third place. Two long exchanges served to meet the bullfighter from Cehegín with the horn. He looked like a bull with possibilities in the first third, but he ended up accusing the punch on the crutch and a strong blow suffered by driving the pythons into the albero and doing a somersault. Antonio gave his girlfriend, Alicia Ponce, a task that was lacking in substance, with crutches one by one and the depleted antler to continue the cloth with continuity. After the jab and the thrust, the right-hander greeted an ovation.

To veronica



The afternoon was going from more to less when the fourth jumped into the ring, with a colorful soap cape and a comfortable front. He was the one who best fought the veronica of the four, the bullfighter rocking his cape with pleasure. Antonio gave it to his audience from the center of the ring and began his task on his knees, fighting round and linking a batch that reached a lot to the lines. Already standing, the bull folded his hands, which he would repeat at the end of the job. The lack of strength resulted in the fiddling, which was so important in the beginning, did not have a basting. The end, with the puncture and a sock neck, was not the best possible either. His delivery was rewarded with an ovation that he received from the media, and then left the square on the shoulders of the one who was also a bullfighter and today rhapsodist, Samuel Rodríguez.

After almost two years unemployed, Antonio Puerta walks.