Traditionally, science is taught in school classrooms, in specialized museums and, perhaps, with great luck, in homes with fun experiments. But, why not think about the markets, the homes, the streets of the neighborhoods as a setting for children who, for one reason or another, cannot access the usual places and learn to be fascinated with the world? Why is science always taught only in large universities?

How about we think about the toughest neighborhood in Mexico City? How about we bring biology, physics and chemistry to Tepito? That was the wonderful idea of ​​the 100cia Puentes Project, that is changing the way children perceive science in Tepito.

Thanks to the concern of Angelina Vázquez, a biotechnology engineer, passionate about sharing her knowledge, and to two civil associations: Las Mercedes and the Martes de Arte Cultural Forum in Tepito, the project was born, which provides practical workshops that seek to demonstrate that science It is present in daily life and can be fun, accessible and transformative. The goal is to reduce the science education gap that exists in Tepito, while showing that science is more than boring concepts, and that they can also have fun and experiment.

Puentes de 100cia wants to hold 30 workshops in 2025, so they decided to create a solidarity collection to be able to finance them. Their workshops are focused on changing the perception that children and young people have of science and showing them that this area of ​​knowledge goes beyond academic and theoretical concepts.

“Science is part of our daily lives and can be learned through experimentation,” consider Puentes de 100cia. “The project seeks to guarantee that scientific knowledge reaches all boys and girls, regardless of their socioeconomic situation, and reduce educational inequality in Tepito. In these workshops, children not only learn, but also apply concepts of physics, chemistry and biology, becoming little scientists by experimenting and discovering for themselves,” details the organization.