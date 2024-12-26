The last major high-speed rail route to be defined in Spain already have a project. Yesterday, the Ministry of Transportation released to the public the informative study of the last section that remained to be completed on the high-speed line that will connect Madrid with Extremadura and Portugal. This is the necessary procedure for fast trains to circulate through Castile-La Manchamore specifically because of its capital, Toledoand through the city of Talavera de la Reinaan initiative that has been blocked for years due to the refusal of the regional government of Emiliano García Page to raise a bridge over the Tagus River for the new railway route.

Óscar Puente’s cabinet decides like this go over the discrepancies of the Castilian-Manchego Executiveof the same political color, which initially advocated taking the current station – located very close to the historic center and protected by its historical character – to the industrial estate of Santa María de Benquerencia, 7 kilometers from the center, where a halt will now be built for the Avant trains that today already connect Toledo with Madrid, and which are expected to increase in the future.

In this way, Transport will keep the station in its current location and will expand it with new routes. This, which until now was terminal due to the proximity of the Tagus River and the difficulty of overcoming its difference in elevation, will become a through one.

To do this, a low-height viaduct will be built that respects the vision of the city, saving one of the arguments put forward by the Castilian-Manchego PSOE to refuse this viaduct claiming that failed to comply with the conditions that allowed Toledo to be declared a World Heritage city. Moncloa, on the contrary, ensures that the project meets that requirement.

In addition, the Salto del Caballo area and the Crucero park will be urban planning reformulated with a semi-burying that guarantees the passage of the train through the only affected urban area, where the municipal stadium is located.

Simulation of the future Toledo station once expanded. / Photo: Mitms

The Ministry divided the design of the high-speed line through Castilla-La Mancha into four sections, which will have double electrified track and standard gauge. The first section includes a investment of 1,000 million between Toledo and Torrijoswhere a variant to the conventional line that runs through the municipality today will be built. In this variant there will be a technical parking and overtaking position (PAET) that, if necessary, can be converted into a halt in the future if demographic growth requires it.

Of the second, which connects Torrijos with Talavera de la Reina; and the fourth, which connects this city with the municipalities of Oropesa and Talayuela, no major allegations or complications are expectedas it runs mostly through rustic soils. From there, the section that will connect Talayuela with Plasencia (Cáceres) is already under construction by Adif. Already on Extremaduran soil, the route is already in service and accommodates the trains that currently circulate on the conventional line and on Iberian gauge between Madrid and Plasencia.

Talavera, the second ‘melon’ resolved

However, there was another political conflict in Talavera de la Reinawhich hosts the third section of the project and whose city council conditioned its support for the project if the high-speed railway line was buried, despite the fact that the conventional line on which the trains currently circulate is located in the northern outskirts of the city, which It has grown towards the south, east and west.

Railway integration in Talavera de la Reina. / Photo: Mitms

On December 16, the Secretary of State for Transport, José Antonio Santano, met with the mayor of the ceramic town to announce that the future train will not go undergroundbut rather an urban integration will be carried out. It thus joins the list of cities whose burials have been rejected by Óscar Puente, who refused to carry out more interventions of this style due to their high economic cost.

Thus, the station will be maintained in its current location, expanding the track pool and the passenger building to accommodate the new services. To minimize the visual impact, the height of the railway will be progressively reduced, in line with the extension of the station. The Ministry thus tries to accelerate project timelinestrying to connect Madrid and Lisbon by high speed for the year 2030coinciding with the Soccer World Cup that both countries will celebrate.

Furthermore, it Avant services will be extended currently provided by Renfe to connect Talavera with Madrid in one hour. The Ministry estimates that travelers will grow by 30%, going from 1.5 to 2 million a year once the section is executed through the province of Toledo. The final approval of the line is pending the ‘ok’ of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which must grant its approval to the project with a positive Environmental Impact Declaration