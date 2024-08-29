Mexico City.- Carlos Puente, coordinator of the PVEM in the Chamber of Deputies, rejected that the transfer of 15 deputies from his bench to that of Morena to guarantee control of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) for the next three years is a grab.

At a press conference in San Lázaro, Puente said that this is a valid legislative strategy because it does not violate any regulations.

The reduction of 15 legislators, which makes the PVEM the third political force in San Lázaro, does not take away their possibility of presiding over the Board of Directors in one of the three years of the next Legislature. “There is no profiteering, there is a reality, this is a legislative, political-parliamentary strategy in which what we are doing is valid, we are not contravening anything that is not established by the Regulations and the law, it can be done, why not do it? We have to do it, it is the use and exercise of politics, the use and exercise of a parliamentary practice with which we are managing to consolidate our parliamentary coalition,” he said.

Yesterday, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) in the Chamber of Deputies announced the transfer of 15 of its members to Morena so that it can maintain the coordination of the Jucopo.

These are legislators who were “lent” by Morena to the toucan party to compete under its acronym in the last elections. Puente denied that his bench had given up its deputies as part of an agreement to obtain something in return, and insisted that it was to advance the legislative agenda of his parliamentary group, which he did not detail. “There are no labels of who is from one and who is from the other, Verde, Morena, the Labor Party added, obviously, we form a great coalition, but with this we reaffirm the commitment to be and work as a large block. There are colleagues of all kinds, there are some from the Verde who have origins from the Verde, others with origins from Morena but, in their majority, they are colleagues who are in the Verde, who we are going to continue working together. The truth is that there are no big things, we should not be surprised,” he said. The legislator said that his parliamentary group will have the commissions that correspond to it. “It is a very normal parliamentary practice, all parliamentary groups will also have movements and shifts, this has happened now, it has happened in all the Legislatures, we simply make an announcement in a clear and transparent manner,” he insisted.

Transfer confirms fraud to the Constitution: PAN

PAN deputy coordinator José Elías Lixa said that the transfer of PVEM legislators to Morena confirms that the majority used a strategy to defraud the Constitution in order to maintain artificial majorities.

“Today the Political Coordination Board begins to outline what will be three years of Legislature and let’s say it clearly: what a way to start the Green Party, giving in, so to speak, to deputies who supposedly were theirs and what is the only thing that happened? That what we said months before the electoral authorities was confirmed: it was a matter of constitutional fraud since the election to inflate parliamentary groups above the constitutional margins with the sole purpose of maintaining artificial majorities, today it is confirmed,” he said. The legislator said that the movement is not only a grab but a constitutional fraud. Lixa maintained that the PVEM made the announced transfer after the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation ratified the conformation of the parliamentary groups to avoid confirming that there is an overrepresentation in San Lázaro. “The question is why didn’t they say they were going to make this move before the Electoral Court confirmed the formation of the parliamentary groups? The answer is: because it would have been clear and evident that there is an overrepresentation in the Chamber of Deputies,” he reiterated. The PAN member assured that they will defend the position of their bench as the second parliamentary force and their right to preside over the Board of Directors in the second year of the Legislature. “The second group already recognized in the plenary is the parliamentary group of the PAN, we are not going to ask for crumbs from anyone, we are simply going to demand with the voice of this parliamentary group that the legal parameters be respected, it is not a gracious concession from any parliamentary group,” he said.