The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, has dismissed Ángel Contreras this Friday as president of Adif and Adif Alta Velocidad (Adif AV), a position in which he had only been for nine months. The Council of Ministers approved his appointment on December 5, 2023 at the proposal of the current head of the Transport portfolio, who took office in November of that same year. Government sources justify the dismissal “within the framework of a restructuring in Adif” and deny that it has any relation to the Koldo case.

The decision comes on a day marked by new delays in rail traffic, sometimes lasting several hours, which have affected passengers at the stations of Atocha, in Madrid, and Sants, in Barcelona. The appointment of the new president of Adif, the driving force of public investment in this country, is expected at the latest at the meeting of the Council of Ministers next Tuesday.

The head of Adif is one of the key figures in the core of the Ministry of Transport, together with the top executives of Aena, Renfe, Civil Aviation and the Secretary of State for Transport, among others. Contreras is a veteran of Adif, where he was General Director of Conservation and Maintenance before becoming President. This civil engineer joined the company through the Polytechnic University of Valencia in 2011, coming from the public engineering company Ineco, where he worked as director of construction of a high-speed platform. In his promotion he took the place of Marisa Domínguez, another technical profile director of Adif close to the previous Secretary of State for Transport, Isabel Pardo de Vera.

Although Angel Contreras did not come out badly from the audits ordered by Minister Puente in his ministry in search of possible corrupt practices related to the Koldo casehis name was repeatedly referred to in the media as Koldo García, right-hand man of former minister José Luis Ábalos and a central figure in the case of the masks. In fact, months ago, Ángel Contreras put his position at the disposal of Minister Puente without the latter proceeding to dismiss him. Once the conclusions of the aforementioned reports were known, the number three of the Ministry, the undersecretary Jesús Manuel Gómez, and the general director of Personnel of Adif, Michaux Miranda, were dismissed.

The railway infrastructure manager, together with Puertos del Estado, both dependent on Transport, were among the first public entities used by the Government to purchase medical supplies to combat the pandemic. The lack of transparency in the processes and the alleged existence of a corrupt network for the awards have been under investigation for months.

Sources close to Adif comment that the multiple railway incidents recorded throughout the summer on both the conventional and high-speed networks have been a factor in the president’s departure. In fact, the railway service has become the main argument of the opposition against the management of Óscar Puente, and Contreras is said to be accused of a lack of leadership and of not coming forward. This very Friday, it was the Rodalíes centre in Barcelona that suffered cancellations and severe delays, centred on Sants station, due to damage to a track, apparently due to the faulty circulation of a train coming from the Can Tunis depots, used by Renfe.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

In addition to the construction and maintenance of the railway network, for which it has managed significant amounts of European funds for the recovery of the economy, Adif is responsible for organising the second phase of the liberalisation of passenger transport by train. A process that already saw the entry of Ouigo and Iryo as rivals of Renfe in 2020. After opening up to competition the three axes with the highest travel demand, Madrid-Barcelona, ​​Madrid-Levante and Madrid-Sur, Adif will offer capacity to new operators on the lines from Madrid to Galicia or the one that links the capital with Asturias. In the railway sector, the launch of this process is expected before the end of the year, which is key to offering a greater offer to the consumer and amortising investments in high-speed rail.

Another highly politically charged project that Adif is working on, in this case together with Renfe, is the transfer of Rodalies and the Basque Cercanías to the Governments of Catalonia and Euskadi. These transfers of infrastructure, trains and personnel were agreed by the PSOE with ERC and PNV within the framework of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture as President of the Government last November.