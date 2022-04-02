<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The Puente de las Damas is considered an architectural jewel of the 18th century.<span> Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648868137138\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/01\/abren_txnel_secreto_de_guadalajarax_el_puente_de_las_damas_6.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Access to the Puente de las Damas is free and only groups of 15 people are allowed to enter."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Access to the Puente de las Damas is free and only groups of 15 people are allowed to enter.<span> Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648867871787\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/01\/abren_txnel_secreto_de_guadalajarax_el_puente_de_las_damas_7.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="From the Historic Center you can walk to Col\u00f3n Street, on the corner of La Paz Avenue, where the main entrance to the Puente de las Damas is located, located in the Mexicaltzingo neighborhood."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>From the Historic Center you can walk to Col\u00f3n Street, on the corner of La Paz Avenue, where the main entrance to the Puente de las Damas is located, located in the Mexicaltzingo neighborhood.<span> Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648868007486\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/01\/abren_txnel_secreto_de_guadalajarax_el_puente_de_las_damas_8.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Tour guides can give you information about the discovery of the Puente de las Damas, ruins discovered in 2016 in the depths of the old neighborhood of Mexicaltzingo."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Tour guides can give you information about the discovery of the Puente de las Damas, ruins discovered in 2016 in the depths of the old neighborhood of Mexicaltzingo.<span> Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648867934394\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/01\/abren_txnel_secreto_de_guadalajarax_el_puente_de_las_damas_3.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="There are five that make up this historic structure, promoted by Fray Antonio Alcalde and that united the Hispanic Guadalajara with the indigenous one."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>There are five that make up this historic structure, promoted by Fray Antonio Alcalde and that united the Hispanic Guadalajara with the indigenous one.<span> Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648868225410\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/01\/abren_txnel_secreto_de_guadalajarax_el_puente_de_las_damas_5.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Tourists and locals will be able to enjoy the Site Museum that was conditioned in the place, so that they know the history of a bridge built between 1791 and 1798."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Tourists and locals will be able to enjoy the Site Museum that was conditioned in the place, so that they know the history of a bridge built between 1791 and 1798.<span> Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1648868500754\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/01\/abren_txnel_secreto_de_guadalajarax_el_puente_de_las_damas_2.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The historic Puente de las Damas is only one of the 15 that were built in colonial Guadalajara."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The historic Puente de las Damas is only one of the 15 that were built in colonial Guadalajara.<span> Courtesy.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#Puente #las #Damas #secret #tunnels #Guadalajara #explore
Leave a Reply